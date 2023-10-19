Jaguars, Lawrence overcome Superdome curse in victory over Saints

The Jacksonville Jaguars held off the Saints' second half comeback to snatch a win in the Big Easy 31-24 on Thursday night.

Going into the game, Jacksonville had been 0-3 in the Superdome in all of franchise history.

And, quarterback Trevor Lawrence had some bad memories in New Orleans as well. During his time as QB at Clemson, Lawrence went 34-2, with his two losses coming at the Superdome.

But Lawrence and the Jags came out the gate strong, with a commanding 17-6 lead at the half.

After Saints QB Derek Carr threw an interception returned for a touchdown midway through the third quarter, it looked like the voodoo was finally on the other foot.

But the Saints went from down 24-9 to tied at 24 with less than seven minutes left in the fourth quarter.

First, Carr and the Saints went down the field 75 yards in over seven minutes, scoring a touchdown from the 1-yard line.

Then, the Saints defense made a fourth down stop at their own 47 later in the quarter, setting the stage for Carr to make a beautiful 17-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Michael Thomas, who was able to just get his knee down in bounds.

After a two-point conversion, the two teams were all tied up.

With the score still tied with less than four minutes left, Lawrence got the ball back and didn't need much time to retake the lead. The 2022 Pro Bowler threw to wide receiver Christian Kirk, who had an open lane, taking the ball all the way for a 44-yard touchdown pass, making the score 31-24.

The Saints still had one more shot at evening the score, or winning with a two-point conversion.

The Black and Gold made it 69 yards to the Jaguars' 6-yard line on first down. But the Jaguars defense held strong, and stopped the Saints from marching into the end zone on four consecutive plays.

After the game, the Thursday Night Football crew had fans ask Lawrence questions, such as how many times he shampooed his hair every week (four, apparently).

Perhaps what they really should have been asking is what did he do to break the voodoo curse?