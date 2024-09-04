How to watch Packers vs. Eagles Week 1 showdown in Brazil

The NFL is going international in Week 1.

The second game of the 2024 season will feature a historic showdown between the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles in São Paolo, Brazil. It will be the first-ever NFL regular-season game played in South America.

The two NFC contenders are coming off very different finishes to the 2023 campaign. Green Bay won six of its final eight regular-season games to make the playoffs as the No. 7 seed. Jordan Love and Co. then stunned the Dallas Cowboys before nearly taking down the eventual conference champion San Francisco 49ers.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Philadelphia, on the other hand, squandered a 10-1 start by dropping five of six down the stretch. The Eagles' late-season slide was then capped by an ugly playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Eagles and Packers now both enter the new NFL season as two of several contenders in a competitive NFC. Philadelphia added the likes of running back Saquon Barkley, wide receiver Jahan Dotson and pass rusher Bryce Huff in the offseason, while Green Bay picked up running back Josh Jacobs and safety Xavier McKinney.

So, which team will bring a 1-0 record back to the United States? Here's how to watch Packers-Eagles:

When is the Packers vs. Eagles game?

The Packers and Eagles will square off on Friday, Sept. 6.

What time does the Packers vs. Eagles game start?

Kickoff is slated for 8:15 p.m. ET.

Where is Packers vs. Eagles being played?

Arena Corinthians in São Paolo, Brazil, is the site of the Week 1 matchup.

Check out the 2024 NFL rule changes, including the ban on hip-drop tackles and new kickoff adjustments designed to enhance player safety.

Who's the home team in Packers vs. Eagles?

The Eagles will be the "home" team for the neutral site game.

What TV channel is the Packers vs. Eagles game on?

Eagles-Packers will be shown nationally exclusively on Peacock. On the call will be Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analysis) and Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter).

Those in the Philadelphia area can watch the game on NBC10 and those in the Green Bay area can watch on NBC26.

How to stream the Packers vs. Eagles game live online

The national Eagles-Packers broadcast will air exclusively on Peacock.

Peacock's coverage will begin with a special edition of "Football Night in America" at 7 p.m. ET.

Former NFL linebacker Shawne Merriman explains why the Atlanta Falcons and Washington Commanders are two teams not getting enough credit ahead of the 2024-25 NFL season.