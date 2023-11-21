Football fans can heat up their leftovers and tune in for an NFL game on the day after Thanksgiving this year.

For the first time ever, there will be an NFL matchup on Black Friday. The contest will pin AFC East rivals against one another as the New York Jets host the Miami Dolphins.

The Jets are riding a three-game losing streak and will have a new quarterback under center for the game. The team sent Zach Wilson to the bench during its latest loss against the Buffalo Bills and is handing the keys to Tim Boyle for his fourth career NFL start.

On the other side, the Dolphins hold the division lead but are looking to reignite an offense that took the league by storm at the start of the season. They have only scored more than 21 points once in their last four games and are on the heels of a 20-13 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Who will come out on top in the historic Black Friday showdown? Here is how you can watch Dolphins-Jets.

Who is playing in the Black Friday NFL game?

The Dolphins and Jets will face off in the NFL’s inaugural Black Friday game.

The Cincinnati Bengals volunteered to host an annual Black Friday game, and NFL executive Mike North said on “The Adam Schefter Podcast” that the Jets were another team eager to make it a yearly tradition. However, North said that the league was not looking to commit to a permanent Black Friday host.

When is the Dolphins vs. Jets Black Friday NFL game?

The Dolphins will visit the Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.Y., on Friday, Nov. 25.

What time is the Dolphins vs. Jets Black Friday NFL game?

Kickoff time for Dolphins-Jets is set for 3 p.m. ET.

How to watch Dolphins vs. Jets Black Friday NFL game on Prime Video

Dolphins-Jets will air on Amazon Prime Video. Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst) and Kaylee Hartung (sideline) are on the call.

How to stream the Dolphins vs. Jets Black Friday NFL game live online

Live stream: Prime Video

Mobile stream: Prime Video app