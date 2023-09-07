How to watch Cowboys vs. Giants in Week 1 Sunday Night Football game

We’ve been waiting all offseason for Sunday night, and primetime football is finally back.

The 2023 Sunday Night Football schedule will begin with one of its most common matchups: the Dallas Cowboys against the New York Giants. This will be the 13th time the NFC East rivals face one another on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.

Both teams are coming off playoff berths in 2023 that ended in the divisional round. Dak Prescott and the Cowboys went 12-5 before falling to the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs. The Giants, meanwhile, went 10-7 in Brian Daboll’s first year as head coach and were later eliminated by the Philadelphia Eagles.

What will the Cowboys and Giants have in store for their season opener? Here is how you can watch the first Sunday Night Football contest of the 2023 season:

When is the Cowboys vs. Giants Week 1 game?

The Cowboys and Giants will square off on Sunday, Sept. 10, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

What time is the Cowboys vs. Giants Week 1 game?

Kickoff time for Cowboys-Giants is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

How to watch Cowboys vs. Giants on NBC

Cowboys-Giants will air on NBC and Peacock. Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst) and Melissa Stark (sideline) will be on the call for the game and for Sunday Night Football throughout the 2023 season.

Pregame coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET with Football Night in America as Maria Taylor, Jason Garrett, Chris Simms, Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison, Mike Florio, Devin McCourty, Matthew Berry and Jac Collinsworth get you ready for the game.

How to stream Cowboys vs. Giants online

Fans can stream Cowboys-Giants on Peacock, NBC.com and Fubo.

What is the weather forecast for Cowboys vs. Giants Week 1?

NBC New York forecasts afternoon thunderstorms in East Rutherford on Sunday with a high of 82 degrees and a 76% chance of rain.

Editor’s note: FUBO TV is a sponsored partner and we may receive compensation if you click on our links or sign up.