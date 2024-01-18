How to watch Bucs-Lions divisional round game on NBC and Peacock

The Detroit Lions finally won their first playoff game since 1991 on Saturday. Now, they’re looking to reach their first NFC Championship Game in more than 30 years.

To get there, they will need to win another home game, this time against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC divisional round.

Jared Goff and the third-seeded Lions advanced to the divisional round with a thrilling wild card victory over the Los Angeles Rams. Baker Mayfield, a fellow former No. 1 overall draft pick, and the Bucs moved on with a dominant wild card beatdown against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The two teams have already met once this season with the Lions earning a 20-6 win in Tampa Bay. The stakes are much higher this time around, as the winner will face the No. 1 San Francisco 49ers or No. 7 Green Bay Packers next week with a spot in Super Bowl LVIII on the line.

For those who didn’t snag a historically priced ticket for Bucs-Lions, NBC and Peacock have you covered. Here is how you can watch the NFC divisional round contest on TV and online:

When is the Buccaneers vs. Lions divisional round game?

The Bucs and Lions will square off at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Jan. 21.

What time is the Buccaneers vs. Lions divisional round game?

The game will kick off at 3 p.m. ET.

How to watch the Buccaneers vs. Lions divisional round game on NBC

Bucs-Lions will be NBC’s final NFL game of the season. Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline), Kaylee Hartung (sideline) and Terry McAulay (rules analyst) will be on the call.

How to stream the Buccaneers vs. Lions divisional round game on Peacock

Fans can stream Bucs-Lions on Peacock here.

Buccaneers vs. Lions divisional round game pregame coverage on NBC and Peacock

NBC’s coverage of Bucs-Lions will begin with a special on-site edition of “Football Night in America.” Ahmed Fareed, Jason Garrett, Devin McCourty, Chris Simms, Mike Florio, Matthew Berry, Jac Collinsworth, Rodney Harrison and Tony Dungy will report live from Ford Field beginning at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday.

“Football Night in America” can be streamed on Peacock here.