How does Aaron Rodgers' season-ending injury impact his Jets contract? Here's a breakdown

There are multiple layers to what happened on Monday night at MetLife Stadium.

Aaron Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles in just his fourth snap for the New York Jets, and, as a result, the course of the 2023 NFL season has changed.

Zach Wilson led the Jets to a victory in relief, but there are still questions about who could be the long-term starter. Then there's the Green Bay Packers, who will receive a different draft pick from the Jets based on Rodgers' playing time. Another aspect to consider is Rodgers' contract, which he reworked over the offseason after joining Gang Green.

Here are all the financial implications of Rodgers' injury and what his contract with the Jets looks like:

What is Aaron Rodgers' contract with the Jets?

On Aug. 1, Rodgers signed a new two-year, $75 million deal with the Jets. That deal represented a pay cut, as he was previously due $110 million over two years. He wanted to give the Jets more roster flexibility to sign better players, according to NBC Sports' Peter King.

In total, Rodgers' current contract is worth three years and $112.5 million -- but the final year (2025) is a bonus option with no guaranteed money, according to Over the Cap.

How much guaranteed money does Aaron Rodgers have for 2023?

Rodgers' contract gave him $75 million fully guaranteed, which includes his salary and signing bonus for 2023 and 2024.

So, even with the season-ending injury, nothing changed with Rodgers' contract for this season and the next. The four-time MVP, who turns 40 in December, will be under contract for the Jets in 2024 unless he decides to retire.

What is Aaron Rodgers' career earnings?

Since being draft in the first round by the Packers in 2005, Rodgers has made $342,496,898 in NFL contracts -- including his $36,888,888 in 2023 from the Jets (per Spotrac).

That's the highest figure in NFL history, just ahead of Tom Brady ($332,962,392), Matthew Stafford ($328,306,037) and Matt Ryan ($303,713,631).

How much cap space do the Jets have?

Over the Cap has the Jets listed at $9,829,718 in available cap space right now, which should be enough to sign a veteran quarterback. If they want to trade for a player making more money than that, they have to clear the space by either restructuring contracts or sending players back in a deal.