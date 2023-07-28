The Green Bay Packers didn’t give Jonathan Garvin a heck of a lot to smile about on his birthday.

The linebacker turned 24 years old on Friday, prompting the Packers to give him a birthday shoutout on social media.

Just a few hours later, he was no longer on the team.

Head coach Matt LaFleur announced from training camp that Garvin had been cut.

The Packers drafted Garvin in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He spent his first three seasons in Green Bay, appearing in 38 games while picking up 32 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Training camp and preseason can be reminders of the NFL’s harsh realities, and the Packers helped Garvin find that out the hard way.