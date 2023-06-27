Former Patriots QB Ryan Mallett dies at 35

Aug 15, 2014; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Ryan Mallett (15) throws a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles in the second half during the preseason game at Gillette Stadium. The New England Patriots defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 42-35. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Mallett, a former star quarterback at Arkansas and a third-round draft pick by the New England Patriots in 2011, has passed away.

Mallett died from drowning at a Florida beach on Tuesday, according to Luke Matheson of Deltaplex News. He was 35 years old.

The Patriots released the following statement on Mallett's passing.

“The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden and unexpected passing of former quarterback Ryan Mallett. Our thoughts are with the Mallett family, his former teammates and all who are mourning his loss.”

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick shared a statement of his own.

“I am extremely saddened by Ryan’s tragic passing," he said. "My thoughts and prayers are with his family and the many people whose lives he touched.”

Some of Mallett's ex-Patriots teammates and NFL peers reacted to the news on Twitter:

Tough one to swallow. Thoughts are with the family. #RIPRyanMallet pic.twitter.com/iDfTvtyFnh — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) June 27, 2023

Rest in peace Ryan Mallet! Gone way too soon, sending my condolences to his family !❤️ — James White (@SweetFeet_White) June 27, 2023

This is crazy and still unreal. My first roommate when I made the team. Rest up bro pic.twitter.com/e2GfQVdUcK — Brandon Bolden (@BB_HulkSmash) June 27, 2023

Horrible news to read about Ryan Mallett.



Gone way too soon.



Rest in Peace brother.



🙏🏼 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) June 27, 2023

Prior to his death, Mallett was serving as the head football coach at White Hall High School in White Hall, Arkansas.

Mallett played quarterback for Arkansas from 2008-2010. He still owns a number of school records, including most single-season passing yards (3,627), most passing yards in a game (408), most passing touchdowns in a game (5, three times), and most passing TDs in a season (30).

The Patriots selected Mallett with the 74th overall pick in the 2011 draft. He was traded to the Houston Texans in 2014 and spent the final two-and-a-half years of his NFL career with the Baltimore Ravens from 2015-17.