Explaining the NFL playoff seeding tiebreakers and how they work

The end of the 2023 NFL regular season is fast approaching, but there’s still plenty of questions about the playoffs.

With five weeks to play, no team has officially locked up a postseason spot just yet. But, of course, there are plenty of clubs that are well-positioned to make the there.

Others spots, with so many teams on the fringe, could come down to tiebreakers. There will undoubtedly be squads with the same record after their final games -- the AFC has four 7-5 teams and the NFC has four 6-6 teams after Week 13. Additionally, three division races are currently separated by one game. So, how is a tie broken between playoff teams? What about ties within a division?

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Here’s a full breakdown of the NFL tiebreaking procedures:

How is a tied record broken between playoff teams?

Tied records happen basically every year as teams enter the NFL postseason.

Through 13 weeks this season, there are several ties that would need to be broken if the playoffs started right now. In the AFC, four 7-5 teams are vying for three wild card spots -- with three more 6-6 teams knocking on the door. The NFC has four 6-6 teams and two 5-7 teams fighting for the final two wild card bids. While there's still plenty of time to sort it all out, ties will inevitably have to be broken.

Here’s the procedures for ties between two and three teams:

Between two clubs

Head-to-head, if applicable. Best won-lost-tied percentage in conference games. Best won-lost-tied percentage in common games, minimum of four. Strength of victory in all games. Strength of schedule in all games. Best combined ranking among conference teams in points scored and points allowed in all games. Best combined ranking among all teams in points scored and points allowed in all games. Best net points in conference games. Best net points in all games. Best net touchdowns in all games. Coin toss.

Between three or more clubs

Apply division tiebreaker to eliminate all but the highest ranked club in each division prior to proceeding to step 2. The original seeding within a division upon application of the division tiebreaker remains the same for all subsequent applications of the procedure that are necessary to identify the two Wild-Card participants. Head-to-head sweep. (Applicable only if one club has defeated each of the others or if one club has lost to each of the others.) Best won-lost-tied percentage in conference games. Best won-lost-tied percentage in common games, minimum of four. Strength of victory in all games. Strength of schedule in all games. Best combined ranking among conference teams in points scored and points allowed in all games. Best combined ranking among all teams in points scored and points allowed in all games. Best net points in conference games. Best net points in all games. Best net touchdowns in all games. Coin toss

How is a tied record broken between division teams?

Division tiebreakers are broken in a slightly different way – and those procedures could be on display this season in several divisions. Three teams in the AFC South -- the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-4), Houston Texans (7-5) and Indianapolis Colts (7-5) are separated by just one game. The same can be said about the NFC South, with the Atlanta Falcons (6-6) narrowly leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-7) and New Orleans Saints (5-7). Then there's the NFC East heavyweight battle between the Philadelphia Eagles (10-2) and Dallas Cowboys (9-3).

Here’s the full division tiebreaker procedures:

Between two clubs

Head-to-head (best won-lost-tied percentage in games between the clubs). Best won-lost-tied percentage in divisional games. Best won-lost-tied percentage in common games. Best won-lost-tied percentage in conference games. Strength of victory in all games. Strength of schedule in all games Best combined ranking among conference teams in points scored and points allowed in all games. Best combined ranking among all teams in points scored and points allowed in all games. Best net points in common games. Best net points in all games. Best net touchdowns in all games. Coin toss

Between three or more clubs