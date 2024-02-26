Everything you need to know about the 2024 NFL Combine

The 2023 NFL season is over and it's time to turn the page to 2024.

With the playoffs wrapped up, the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine is the next major date on football's seemingly year-round calendar.

The combine will give coaches and executives an up-close and personal look at hundreds of prospects hoping to be drafted in April. Players can make or break their draft stock depending on how they test in Indianapolis, making it a critical event for everyone across the league.

Here's all the info you need to know before the 2024 combine:

When does the NFL Combine start?

The NFL combine start date is set for Tuesday, Feb. 27. It will run until Monday, March 4.

Who can enter the NFL Combine?

NFL combine participants can include anyone who is entering the upcoming draft. That includes all college seniors who are draft-eligible and any underclassmen who have declared for the draft.

Here's the full list of the 321 prospects who were invited to attend the 2024 combine.

Where is 2024 NFL Combine?

The 2024 NFL combine location is heading back to Indianapolis, with events being held at the Colts' home of Lucas Oil Stadium.

Why is the NFL Combine held in Indianapolis?

The NFL combine location has been unchanged since 1987 -- it will return to Indianapolis again in 2024 for a 38th consecutive year.

Before moving to Indy, the combine was held in Tampa Bay (1982-83), New Orleans (1984, '86) and Arizona (1985).

Unlike the Super Bowl or draft, the combine location was never up for debate -- until recently. The league held a bidding process for the 2023 and 2024 combines, but it was still awarded to Indianapolis after careful consideration.

What does the NFL Combine consist of?

The NFL combine events include a variety of tests to help evaluate prospects. Here's what they will go through:

40-yard dash

Bench press of 225 pounds

Vertical jump

Broad jump

20-yard shuttle

Three-cone drill

60-yard shuttle

Interviews (each team is allowed 60 interviews in 15-minute intervals)

Physical and injury evaluations

Drug screening

Cybex test

Wonderlic test

There are also position-specific drills for each group of players. Quarterbacks, for example, go through a series of throwing drills. Receivers, as you might expect, have their catching skills tested in different drills, and so on.

How to watch the 2024 NFL Combine

The 2024 NFL combine will air on NFL Network and stream on NFL+.

