After Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill was detained by local police prior to their Week 1 game, the wideout had a celebration in response.
Down 17-7 late in the third against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa found Hill in stride for an 80-yard catch-and-run score.
Upon passing the end zone, Hill went toward fans when fellow Dolphins wideout Jaylen Waddle came from behind and pretended to put handcuffs on the 30-year-old.
Hill, last season's top receiving-yardage wideout, had received a ticket for reckless driving but was eventually available to suit up.
Miami came back to win 20-17 with Hill finishing the game logging seven catches for 130 yards and the aforementioned score.
The Dolphins will next play on Thursday at home against AFC East foe Buffalo Bills.