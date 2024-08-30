Mike McDaniel got some added job security before the start of the 2024 NFL regular season.

The Miami Dolphins extended the head coach's contract through 2028, ESPN's Jeff Darlington reported on Friday.

Breaking News: Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel has signed a new contract that extends him through the 2028 season, sources said.



Under McDaniel, the Dolphins had the top-ranked offense in the NFL in 2023 (first time since 1994). They also had their first back-to-back playoff… pic.twitter.com/PYzEDVAwye — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) August 30, 2024

The Dolphins hired McDaniel in February 2022 to replace Brian Flores, and the team reached the playoffs in each of McDaniel's first two seasons in charge.

McDaniel led the team to a 9-8 record in his first year as an NFL coach, and he took the Dolphins' offense to new heights in 2023. Miami led the league in yards per game (401.3) and was second in points per game (29.2). Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa took off with a league-leading 4,624 passing yards, while wideout Tyreek Hill erupted for a league-leading 1,799 receiving yards.

While the Dolphins are 20-14 in the regular season under McDaniel, they are still searching for their first playoff victory since 2000.

Before arriving in Miami, McDaniel was with the San Francisco 49ers as run game coordinator from 2017 to 2020 and offensive coordinator in 2021.