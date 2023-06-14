Do NFL players get fined for holding out? Yup, here's how much

Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants is holding out while seeking a new contract.

It's holdout season.

NFL teams are stepping back onto the field for mandatory minicamps, but some are missing a notable player who is not pleased with his contract situation. This offseason's headliner is New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, who is slated to play on the franchise tag in 2023.

Holding out has become a common practice in the NFL offseason as players go MIA in an attempt to force the front office to meet their contract demands. But each day missed means money lost.

Players are fined for each unexcused absence at mandatory minicamps or training camp … and it's not cheap. In past years under the NFL's collective bargaining agreement, teams were permitted to forgive the fines once contract terms were met. But not anymore in most cases.

Players have found a workaround to avoid the hefty fine with a "hold in" instead of a "holdout."

But more on that later.

Here's a look at how much NFL players are fined for holding out.

What is a contract holdout?

A holdout is when a player under team control fails to report for mandatory offseason activities in hopes of receieving a more lucrative deal.

How much is a fine for a holdout?

For the 2023 season under the NFL's current collective bargaining agreement, players who have an unexcused absense from a mandatory off-season minicamp can be fined $16,459 for the first day, $32,920 for the second day and $49,374 for the third day, according to Over the Cap.

A player who holds out during training camp, which opens in July, can be fined $50,000 per day, which is up from $30,000 under the previous collective bargaining agreement. The previous CBA also allowed teams to forgive accumulated fines once a deal was reached, but that is no longer an option unless the absent player is on a rookie contract.

Can NFL players hold out on rookie contracts?

Drafted or undrafted players on rookie contracts can hold out and can be fined $40,000 per day for unexcused absenses during training camp.

That does not apply to players on the fifth-year option of their rookie deal, who are subject to the aforementioned $50,000 fine.

Why are NFL players allowed to hold out?

NFL players want to maximize their earning power. They play in a league where contracts are not guaranteed and injury is a constant risk. Those who hold out have typically outperformed the previous contract they signed and want to be properly compensated for their services.

Players have the right to hold out, but it also comes with the risk of not getting paid, acruing fines and creating a divide with the front office and teammates.

What is the difference between a holdout and a hold in?

Insteading of going on a holdout, players can also “hold in.” It's essentially a collective bargaining agreement loophole.

As a “hold in,” the player shows up at training camp on time but does not take part in team activities until his contract dispute is settled. The player avoids daily fines for unexcused absenses and simply refuses to work.

The league and its teams have not yet publicly taken action against this method, though it will likely be addressed in the next collective bargaining agreement.