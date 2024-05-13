Lions sign QB Jared Goff to 4-year, $212 million contract extension: Report

Jared Goff of the Detroit Lions warms up prior to the NFC Championship NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on Jan. 28, 2024 in Santa Clara, California.

Jared Goff is staying in Detroit.

The Lions quarterback signed a four-year, $212 million extension, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday.

Goff's extension includes $170 million guaranteed, which makes him the highest-paid player in franchise history. With a $53 million average annual value, Goff trails only Joe Burrow ($55 million) in average value for quarterback contracts.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

It's been a busy offseason in Detroit after its surprise run to the NFC Championship Game last season. Over the past few months, the team has extended homegrown stars Amon-Ra St. Brown (four years, $120 million) and Penei Sewell (four years, $112 million).

Goff was once thought to be a bridge quarterback for Detroit, but this extension solidifies the 29-year-old Pro Bowler as the Lions' long-term starter.

The Los Angeles Rams shipped him out of town for Matthew Stafford in a 2021 trade, which has proven to be beneficial for both clubs. While the Rams immediately won a Super Bowl with Stafford under center, the Lions used the picks acquired on Jameson Williams and Jahmyr Gibbs while also revitalizing Goff's career.

Last season was Goff's best since being drafted No. 1 overall in 2016. He posted 4,575 passing yards, 30 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while leading Detroit to its first postseason win since 1991 -- a victory that came against Stafford and the Rams.

The Lions ultimately came up short in the NFC title game against the San Francisco 49ers, but they figure to be among the preseason favorites in 2024.