‘Decker Reported' billboard seen in Detroit after Lions-Cowboys controversy

Detroit doesn't seem to be over its controversial Week 17 loss to Dallas.

The Lions scored a late touchdown with 23 seconds to go to make it 20-19. Head coach Dan Campbell opted for a two-point try to win on Cowboys' soil, with offensive lineman Taylor Decker hauling in the catch to take a 21-20 lead.

But head referee Brad Allen and the crew chalked it off due to illegal touching, as they said Decker did not report to be an eligible receiver but rather Decker's fellow OL Dan Skipper.

The controversial ruling has been the talk of the NFL world in recent days, and Detroit wants it to stay that way ahead of a decisive Week 18. There were billboards around Detroit that read 'Decker Reported' in white lettering on a blue backdrop, the Lions' main colors.

The billboard was seen the same day the NFL sent a memo to all teams on how players should properly report being eligible, even though Lions' personnel have claimed to have followed all procedures correctly. Campbell in his post-game presser said he explained the play to the referees before the game "to a tee."

Dallas went on to win 20-19, which could prove to be vital in the NFC playoff picture. With the Philadelphia Eagles losing at home 35-31 to the Arizona Cardinals, the Cowboys regained control of the conference's No. 2 seed.

Had Detroit won in Dallas, it would've been the Lions in that position. They have not hosted a playoff game in the Ford Field era, last doing so in 1994. They'll host at least one this season, but they may not get another after.

If the Lions hope to get the No. 2 seed, they'll need to beat the Minnesota Vikings at home, the Cowboys to lose at the Washington Commanders and the Eagles to fall at the New York Giants.