The New York Jets are retooling.

With Aaron Rodgers no longer QB1, his fellow WR1 is also heading out the door. The Jets were looking to trade star wideout Davante Adams before March 12, when the new league year begins.

However, they ended up releasing him eight days prior, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday, citing league sources.

It shuts the door on a disappointing tenure for the Rodgers-Adams tandem in New York. Adams, individually, finished the 2024 campaign logging 67 receptions for 854 yards and seven touchdowns across 11 games.

Adams could follow Rodgers and sign wherever he ends up, should an NFL team opt for the 41-year-old.

But what team makes sense for the three-time First-Team All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowl wideout? Let's take a look at five:

New York Giants

Maybe Adams -- and Rodgers -- doesn't have to leave New York entirely. With the New York Giants reportedly showing interest in making Rodgers their QB1, bringing along Adams makes too much sense. The Giants have Malik Nabers who could be their franchise wideout, but they don't yet have a complimentary piece and Adams would fit the bill as a veteran who still has some gas left in the tank.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers were an initial potential spot for Adams when he was still a Las Vegas Raider. They still make sense, though, as pursuing a top wideout to go with George Pickens likely remains a priority. Pittsburgh has been linked to players like Brandon Aiyuk, Christian Kirk and more since the start of last season. But the key question lies at quarterback. Russell Wilson, Justin Fields and Kyle Allen are all unrestricted free agents. If Adams picks Pittsburgh, he'd likely wait to see who his QB1 would be first.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers enjoyed a positive first year under head coach Jim Harbaugh, posting robust numbers on defense while Justin Herbert fared well despite not having enough weapons apart from youngster Ladd McConkey. The lack of options cost Los Angeles in its first playoff game as Herbert faltered under the lights. With improved cap space, a need for a wideout and Adams rumored to be preferring a West Coast return, the Chargers should be inquiring for his services.

Los Angeles Rams

Speaking of Los Angeles, the Rams make sense from a team-building aspect, too. Puka Nacua has emerged as one of the best wideouts in the league, though veteran Cooper Kupp is likely on the way out. Moving on from Kupp could allow Adams to enter, with Matthew Stafford also staying a Ram after all despite some rumors involving the Raiders and Giants. Stafford's presence also means the Rams will intend to make another playoff push, and Adams may move the needle more than Kupp.

San Francisco 49ers

And speaking of teams out west, the 49ers could be a real contender for Adams. With Deebo Samuel being shipped to the Washington Commanders for a fifth-rounder, plus Washington taking on Samuel's lucrative contract, San Francisco may be able to give Adams decent money in its pursuit to bounce back into the playoffs following an injury-riddled campaign. With Aiyuk set to return from an ACL tear and Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall on the roster, mixing in Adams would give Brock Purdy an intriguing set of talents to throw to.

