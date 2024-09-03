How to watch Chiefs vs. Ravens in 2024 NFL Kickoff Game

The NFL season has arrived.

The 2024 campaign gets underway this week with some thrilling prime time matchups, including an AFC Championship Game rematch on opening night.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, fresh off their second straight Super Bowl win, will raise another banner on Thursday against a familiar foe in the Baltimore Ravens. Lamar Jackson's team, despite earning the No. 1 seed last season, couldn't defeat the Chiefs at home for the AFC title.

Here's all the information you need to watch Chiefs-Ravens in Week 1:

When is the 2024 NFL Kickoff Game?

The NFL season begins with the kickoff game on Thursday, Sept. 5.

Who is playing in the 2024 NFL Kickoff Game?

The Chiefs will face the Ravens in the 2024 NFL Kickoff Game.

How to watch Chiefs vs. Ravens in Week 1 Kickoff Game

Chiefs-Ravens will air on NBC and Peacock, with Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline) and Terry McAulay (rules analyst) on the call.

Pregame coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET with "NFL Kickoff 2024" airing on both NBC and Peacock.

What time is the Chiefs vs. Ravens Week 1 Kickoff Game?

Chiefs-Ravens will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Where is the Chiefs vs. Ravens Week 1 Kickoff Game?

The Chiefs will host the NFL Kickoff Game at Arrowhead Stadium for the second straight year and third time with Mahomes under center.

Last year, the Chiefs lost to the Detroit Lions on opening night in a tight 21-20 battle. Kansas City won the Kickoff Game in 2020 against the Houston Texans.

How to live stream Chiefs vs. Ravens in Week 1 Kickoff Game

Live stream: Peacock, NBC.com

Mobile app: Peacock mobile app on Apple/Android, NBC mobile app

The NFL has introduced a new kickoff rule for the 2024-25 season called the 'Dynamic Kickoff.' Here's what you need to know.