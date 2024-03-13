WR Calvin Ridley leaving Jaguars to join AFC South rival, reports say

The Tennessee Titans reportedly have added another offensive weapon in NFL free agency.

Wide receiver Calvin Ridley is leaving the Jacksonville Jaguars for a multi-year deal with the AFC South rival Titans, according to multiple reports on Wednesday. Ridley reportedly will sign a four-year, $92 million contract with $50 million fully guaranteed.

The deal will make Ridley the ninth-highest-paid wide receiver based on average annual value ($23 million), according to salary figures from Spotrac.

Tennessee had already added running back Tony Pollard from the Dallas Cowboys in free agency, replacing Derrick Henry, who joined the Baltimore Ravens, as the Titans' lead back. Now, Tennessee has secured a No. 1 receiver for quarterback Will Levis as he enters his second pro season.

Ridley, 29, is coming off the second 1,000-yard season of his five-year career. The former first-round pick recorded 76 receptions for 1,016 yards and eight touchdowns across 17 games in 2023.

Ridley missed the entire 2022 season after he was suspended by the NFL for betting on games. The Atlanta Falcons traded Ridley to the Jaguars during the 2022 season in exchange for a fifth-round pick and third-round pick.

After one season with Jacksonville, Ridley will join a group of Titans pass-catchers that features three-time All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, former first-round wideout Treylon Burks and tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo.

The Titans scooping up Ridley leaves Mike Williams and Marquise Brown as some of the top remaining wideouts on the free-agent market.