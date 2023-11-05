Bills' Damar Hamlin reflects on Bengals logo after Sunday Night Football game

For the first time since Jan. 2, 2023, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin returned to the scene that nearly cost him his life.

In the Bills' game versus the Cincinnati Bengals that day, Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest in action on the Paycor Stadium field.

The game would be cancelled, and Hamlin remarkably recovered over the following months to make his way back in the big leagues for the 2023 season.

After the Bills-Bengals Sunday Night Football game in Week 9, Hamlin stayed around the Cincinnati logo near midfield for about 15 minutes (h/t Olivia Ray) in an emotional scene for the 25-year-old.

Damar Hamlin is alone on the field at Paycor Stadium postgame. An emotional scene as Hamlin spends nearly 15 minutes at the logo in Cincinnati.@WLWT | #Bengals pic.twitter.com/FJhma2l8wW — Olivia Ray (@OliviaRayTV) November 6, 2023

Hamlin quoted the post, saying: "Tonight was everything for me.. y’all don’t know the half of it. Trust me."

Tonight was everything for me.. y’all don’t know the half of it. Trust me. https://t.co/eQGkrqtZK0 — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) November 6, 2023

Hamlin did not play in the contest though, as he was among the Bills' inactives. He's been on the inactives list in eight of Buffalo's nine games this season.

The Bills fell to 5-4 on the season after losing 24-18 to Joe Burrow and the roaring Bengals, who have won four in a row after a feeble 1-3 start.