Takeaways as Bengals beat Giants 17-7 on Sunday Night Football

The Cincinnati Bengals picked up a much-needed win on primetime.

Joe Burrow and Co., after a 1-4 start, finally won their second game of the 2024 season, taking down the New York Giants 17-7 on Sunday Night Football.

It was a much more low-scoring game than likely initially expected, with the Bengals going into halftime up just 7-0 before a few extra scores followed in the second half.

The result moved Cincinnati to 2-4 as its upcoming schedule will remain tough to navigate, while New York dropped to 2-4 and likely will continue to struggle against better opposition.

Let's analyze the game further with takeaways:

Joe Burrow puts the team on his shoulders

The Giants' defense turned it up under the lights, giving Burrow and Co. a run for their money. If New York's offense generated points at a decent level, there were signs of an upset.

But Burrow got the job done when it mattered, making the plays how he could. It started early in the first quarter when the Bengals seemed destined to punt after a 3rd and 18. However, Burrow quickly saw a gap in New York's defense and took it for a 47-yard house call, the fastest play of his career.

JOE BURROW OH MY pic.twitter.com/SMldP70GEB — NFL (@NFL) October 14, 2024

He reached a top speed of 19.86 mph on the play, with a touchdown probability of just 0.3%, per NFL Next Gen Stats.

Joe Burrow reached a top speed of 19.86 mph on his 47-yard touchdown run, the fastest play of Burrow's career.



🔸 Expected Rushing Yards: 10

🔸 Rushing Yards Over Expected: +37

🔸 TD Probability: 0.3%



Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/JF4mVmpHSO — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 14, 2024

Burrow also threw for 208 yards on 19 of 28 completions, with the run game lacking throughout except for Chase Brown's 30-yard touchdown run that sealed the result.

Giants' defense provided a platform

For years, much of the Giants' woes have fallen upon a lack of an elite quarterback. Jones' new contract has not resulted in a significant change of playstyle and improved production, which was again the case in this one.

The 27-year-old completed just 22 of 41 passes for 205 yards, no touchdowns and an interception. The Giants also went 3 of 5 on fourth downs, with the two misses being costly, where Jones would've hoped to do better.

If it wasn't for the defense, the score line could've been worse. New York sacked Burrow four times for a loss of 25 yards, while also logging seven QB hits and seven tackles for a loss.

Ja'Marr Chase was also relatively held quiet, catching just five passes on six targets for 72 yards. Chase dropped a decently open pass, though, that would've resulted in an important gain had he held on.

New York's defense will be happy with how it competed, but the offense continues to disappoint.

Do the Giants have a kicking problem?

Greg Joseph has had a solid start in his first season as a Giant, entering Week 6 going 8-for-9 on field goal attempts and 5-for-5 on extra points through three prior appearances.

But his career percentage entering the game was just at 83.1%, and when it mattered most, his missing tendencies came to bite New York.

He missed both of his attempts on the night but made the sole extra point. Had he converted those field goals, New York would've been in better position to possibly steal a narrow win.

Joseph's history suggests more misses are on the horizon, so it may be an aspect worth keeping tabs on.

Bengals enter key stretch with momentum

It's been a tough start for Cincinnati, an expected AFC contender sitting at just 1-4 entering this primetime clash. The opening Week 1 loss at home to the New England Patriots will bite them for a while, with losses to the Kansas City Chiefs, Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens also proving rough in a brutal beginning to the schedule.

But if the Bengals want to be considered a serious threat, they have to start winning the bigger games. Their upcoming four-game stretch is at the Cleveland Browns, home to the Philadelphia Eagles and Las Vegas Raiders and at the Ravens.

Considering they already lost to Baltimore in a 41-38 thriller at home, a 3-1 stretch here would put them at 5-5 10 games in. Baltimore will be up there with the AFC elites, while the Pittsburgh Steelers are still relatively unknown in terms of their contending status.

All Cincinnati has to do is stay within striking distance to snag a wild card spot, as it has played well in its losses but need to start flipping results its way. The Eagles game at home will be their next important test. If they keep beating the teams they're expected to and topple the possible contenders, head coach Zac Taylor's seat won't be as hot.