Bengals believe QB Joe Burrow suffered sprained wrist vs. Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is believed to have suffered a sprained wrist.

After Thursday night's 34-20 loss to the Ravens, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told reporters that the team thinks Burrow sprained his right wrist after falling on it against Baltimore.

Taylor was unsure if, or how long, Burrow would be sidelined due to the injury.

In the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Burrow was taken to the ground by Ravens linebacker Jadeveon Clowney following a pass attempt. On the next play, Burrow threw a four-yard touchdown pass to running back Joe Mixon but he was clearly in pain after releasing the ball.

Following a trip to the medical tent, Burrow tried to throw passes on the sideline but was unable to grip the ball.

Joe Burrow is questionable to return to tonight's game with a right wrist injury.



He then went to the locker room as backup Jake Browning took over at quarterback for the remainder of the half, which ended with Baltimore holding a 21-10 lead.

The Bengals initially listed Burrow as questionable to return before ruling him out after the halftime break.

Browning, who had attempted just one career pass prior to Thursday night, went 8-for-14 for 68 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 40 yards.

Burrow's injury came one day after he appeared to be wearing some sort of brace or protective sleeve on his right wrist when the Bengals arrived in Baltimore. The Bengals posted and then deleted a video on social media Wednesday that appeared to show Burrow wearing the equipment.

Burrow was not listed on the injury report leading up to the AFC North showdown. When asked if Burrow had hurt his wrist at all prior to the game, Taylor said, "Not that I'm aware of."

Up next for the Bengals is a home matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 12. Cincinnati now sits last in the AFC North at 5-5.