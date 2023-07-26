Aaron Rodgers reportedly takes huge pay cut in restructured deal with Jets

Aaron Rodgers is committed to winning in New York. So much so, that he's reportedly taking a huge pay cut.
Rodgers agreed to a restructured contract with the Jets on Wednesday that saw him lose roughly $35 million in future guarantees, according to reports from ESPN and NFL Network. The new deal reportedly is for two years and $75 million fully guaranteed.
Rodgers' previous contract, which he signed with the Green Bay Packers in 2022, had two years and nearly $110 million in guaranteed money remaining on it. But the four-time NFL MVP reportedly voluntarily took the pay cut to provide the Jets with more flexibility in their roster-building efforts over the next two seasons.
Rodgers previously ranked as the NFL's fourth-highest-paid player in terms of average annual salary, trailing fellow signal-callers Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts. But he now sits tied for 12th with new Saints QB Derek Carr at $37.5 million per season.
The 39-year-old Rodgers is embarking on his first season with the Jets following a storied 18-year tenure in Green Bay. New York acquired the one-time Super Bowl champion via trade in April as the franchise strives for its first Super Bowl appearance and victory since the 1968 season.