3 takeaways from Bills' 21-14 win vs. Dolphins in AFC East decider on Sunday Night Football

The Buffalo Bills are AFC East champions for the fourth year running.

Buffalo won at the Miami Dolphins 21-14 on Sunday Night Football in a game where the winner would claim the division title and the No. 2 seed in the AFC.

Miami led 14-7 at the half with Josh Allen throwing two picks and Tua Tagovailoa recording one pick, but the Bills stormed back in the second half with 14 unanswered points to seal the road comeback. Tagovailoa had the chance to lead a potential game-tying/winning drive, but threw his second pick of the game.

With the result, Buffalo moved to 11-6 on the season and claimed the No. 2 seed, where they will host the No. 7 Pittsburgh Steelers. Miami fell to both an 11-6 record and the No. 6 seed, meaning it will have to go to the No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs in the first round.

Let's analyze the game further with three takeaways:

Bills do or die with Josh Allen

It's been the Bills' philosophy since Allen developed into a star: They do or die with his performances. The first half in this one seemed like it would be the latter, with Allen's two picks and, later, a lost fumble, appearing damaging to the team's hopes. But he turned it around in the second half and ended the game completing 30 of 38 passes for 359 yards, two touchdowns and two picks.

Allen's heroics meant Buffalo won its fourth straight division title after winning five games in a row since being 6-6 midseason. Miami sought its first division title since 2008, but it couldn't get the job done down the stretch.

Dolphins can't crack the big games

Once again, the Dolphins couldn't overcome a fellow playoff contender. Their only positive result was a narrow home win to the Dallas Cowboys, another team who has struggled to assert themselves against fellow quality competition.

Miami had to overcome even more injuries on the defensive side in this one with Raheem Mostert and Jaylen Waddle out on offense. The game state played in Miami's hands early on with the defense forcing turnovers and Tagovailoa and DeVon Achane leading the offense, but it couldn't sustain those levels in the second half. With a road game at the Chiefs looming, it's fair to question if Miami will be a first-round exit.

AFC playoff picture takes a turn

The Bills' sudden turnaround came at the perfect time after everything looked bleak at 6-6. They now get to host a Steelers team that has rotated quarterbacks all season due to injuries and poor play. Of course, it's difficult to bet against Mike Tomlin because he always manages to find a way. But the Bills should be happy they don't have to travel to Kansas City again, at least not this season.

Meanwhile, Miami's season continues to decline and now it has to travel to a tough road environment in Kansas City. The two teams already met earlier this season, with the Chiefs taking home a 21-14 win in Germany. But Miami will hope they can get guys like Mostert and Waddle back, with Tyreek Hill also set to make his return to Arrowhead Stadium. Patrick Mahomes and Co. have struggled offensively, mainly due to a lack of key weapons. But the Chiefs have deployed a tremendous defense led by cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, who will be vital against Hill.