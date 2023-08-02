10 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, MVP candidates ahead of the 2023 season

Defensive players never get enough love in the NFL.

While the game has evolved to encourage more scoring, some of the game’s greatest athletes have been forced to adjust. A number of new rules in recent years have made it tougher for defenders to effectively play the game.

It’s no wonder that the last time a defensive player won NFL MVP was nearly 40 years ago. In fact, only two defenders have ever won the award – Alan Page in 1971 and Lawrence Taylor in 1986.

While MVP is traditionally an award for quarterbacks, defensive players received some shine last season. The NFL introduced a new format in 2022, where voters rank their top five candidates rather than just picking a winner.

Nick Bosa and Micah Parsons, two of the league’s best pass-rushers, were rewarded with top-eight finishes in MVP voting. For one to actually win MVP, it would likely take breaking the single-season sack record, several touchdowns and carrying a team to a division title – and even that might not be enough.

Even though it remains unlikely, here are the 10 best defensive candidates to win MVP in 2023:

Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys

If you’re looking for a defensive MVP, look no further than Parsons. The Cowboys star was the DPOY runner-up in each of his first two seasons, all while rotating between linebacker and edge rusher. Dallas’ plan is to play Parsons exclusively at defensive end this season, so he could rack up some absurd numbers.

T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers

Despite missing two games in 2021, Watt tied the single-season sack record (22.5) and won DPOY. The five-time Pro Bowler missed seven games last season due to injury. Watt needs to stay on the field for 17 games to have a chance at winning DPOY, and possibly even MVP.

Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers

The reigning DPOY had a career-high 18.5 sacks last season to lead the NFL. He finished sixth in MVP voting, just ahead of Trevor Lawrence and behind Justin Jefferson. For Bosa to actually win MVP, he needs to build on that sack total and stand out as the main reason for the 49ers’ success.

Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns

This season is Garrett’s best chance to finally win DPOY. The Browns gave Garrett no help on the D-line last season, as he was routinely doubled and still totaled 16 sacks. Cleveland addressed its weakness this offseason though by signing Za’Darius Smith, Ogbo Okoronkwo and Dalvin Tomlinson. Garrett could be freed to wreak even more havoc in 2023.

Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams

Never count out Donald, the four-time DPOY and undisputed best defensive player of his generation. Donald, even at age 32, is primed for a bounce back in 2023 after a rare injury-plagued season. MVP is just about the only award missing from Donald’s trophy case.

Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs

Jones keeps getting better with age. Last season, he matched a career-best with 15.5 sacks and finished third in DPOY while being named First-Team All-Pro for the first time in his seven-year career. One concern is that Jones is currently in the midst of a contract holdout.

Haason Reddick, Philadelphia Eagles

After a slow start to his career, Reddick is absolutely hitting his stride. In his first season with the Eagles, the former first-rounder had 16 sacks and a league-leading five forced fumbles while finishing four in DPOY. Reddick, now paired with new defensive coordinator Sean Desai, is in line for another dominant season.

Sauce Gardner, New York Jets

Cornerbacks rarely win DPOY – and one has never hoisted the MVP trophy. Stephon Gilmore was the last corner to win DPOY in 2019. Before him, it was Charles Woodson in 2009 and Deion Sanders in 1994. So while the odds are stacked against Gardner, the sky's the limit for the second-year star. He won Defensive Rookie of the Year and was named First-Team All-Pro in 2022 – it’s only logical to expect a jump in Year 2.

Patrick Surtain II, Denver Broncos

Surtain followed up a four-interception rookie season with a First-Team All-Pro selection in 2022. Now firmly solidified as one of the league’s elite corners, PS2 is expected to go up another level this year. The problem, which Gardner and Surtain will both run into, is that quarterbacks could just avoid throwing at them altogether – which hinders counting stats when trying to win major awards.

Matthew Judon, New England Patriots

Judon has quietly made four straight Pro Bowls – two with Baltimore and two with New England. He’s set career-highs in sacks in each of the last two seasons, with 12.5 in 2021 and 15.5 in 2022. If Judon can carry his early-season production throughout the entire schedule, he could be in the hunt for the sack title.