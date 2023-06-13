Trending
New York Yankees

Yankees' Oswaldo Cabrera wears grandmother's tooth on necklace

The New York Yankees outfielder told YES Network his mom told him to wear it

By Mike Gavin

Oswaldo Cabrera
Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

Oswaldo Cabrera of the New York Yankees high fives teammates after a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the ninth inning at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

Even baseball fans who are a bit long in the tooth had probably never seen this before.

When New York Yankees outfielder Oswaldo Cabrera stepped onto the field during Tuesday's game against the New York Mets, he was wearing his grandmother's tooth on a chain around his neck, according to Meredith Marakovits of YES Network.   

"He walked by me in the clubhouse today and I said, 'What's that on your necklace? Is that a tooth?'" Marakovits said during Tuesday's game. "And he said, 'Yeah, it's a tooth. My mom told me to wear it.' It's his grandma Anna's tooth. He said, 'Whatever my mom tells me to do, I'm gonna do.' So, he's a good son, but I've never seen that before."

Nor have other baseball fans, or dentists, or anyone else for that matter. The revelation about the 24-year-old's necklace - with the tooth dangling from a gold chain - led to many questions and jokes on social media and in the broadcast booth.

"Is grandma Anna still with us without a tooth?" Yankees play-by-play announcer Michael Kay said.

"It looks like grandma had a filling in that tooth, too," Yankees analyst Paul O'Neill said. "It's all beat up...I've seen a shark tooth on some people's necklaces but never a human tooth."

"It would be funny if he was wearing a whole denture," Kay joked.

"Floss your teeth, kids," analyst David Cone added.

