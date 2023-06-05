Welcome to the new NBC Sports Bay Area site

The new NBC Sports Bay Area site offers full coverage of the 49ers, Warriors, Giants, Kings, Athletics and Sharks in a user-friendly redesign to highlight game recaps, insight, videos and podcasts -- and make it easy to watch live games.

Fans will find top analysis from insiders Matt Maiocco, Alex Pavlovic and Monte Poole and more. Catch up on the latest episodes of Dubs Talk, 49ers Talk and Giants Talk, and experience game highlights, interviews and other behind-the-scenes videos.

And when your team is playing, we'll make it easy for authenticated subscribers to find live game coverage, plus all the pregame and postgame shows. Links to the games on NBCSports.com and the NBCSports app will be prominent throughout the site. Click here for more on how to stream Giants, Athletics, Warriors, Kings and Sharks games. Scores for live games will update on the homepage and team pages.

Team pages feature breaking news, game recaps, analysis and observations, videos and much more. Keep up with the latest scores and standings around the league, as well as the latest roster moves and statistics for your favorite players.