Stanford University graduate Valarie Allman became the back-to-back Olympic champion in the women's discus throw Monday.

Allman grabbed the gold medal at the Paris Olympics with a throw of 69.50 meters. China's Feng Bin secured silver (67.51 meters) while Croatia's Sandra Elkasevic collected bronze (67.51 meters).

Stanford's Valarie Allman delivered again as her gold medal throw is making headlines. Jessica Aguirre has more from Paris.