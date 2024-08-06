Watch Sophia Smith score game-winning goal in USWNT's semifinal win over Germany

Former Stanford star Sophia Smith played hero for Team USA Tuesday, scoring an extra time goal against Germany to punch the Americans' ticket to the gold medal match at the Paris Olympics.
Smith's goal in the 95th minute was the only ball to find the back of the net in the semifinal match.
Team USA will play the winner of Brazil-Spain for gold on Saturday.
