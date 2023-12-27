Trending
Top Bay Area sports moments of 2023: 49ers win division again, Steph Curry heroics, new women's sports teams

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

If you're a Bay Area sports fan, there was plenty to celebrate in 2023.

Here's a look back at some of the notable sports moments from the past year.

49ers win NFC west for second consecutive season

For the second season in a row, the high-powered San Francisco 49ers asserted their dominance in the NFC West and locked up the division crown.

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers
Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers addresses the team in the locker room before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. The 49ers defeated the Cardinals 45-29.

49ers' Brock Purdy asserts himself as one of the NFL's best QBs

The 49ers wouldn't be among the NFL's best teams without the stellar play of young quarterback Brock Purdy. Boasting an ability to process opposing defenses quickly and hit receives downfield with pinpoint accuracy, the second-year signal caller has rocketed up the ranks of NFL quarterbacks.

Brock Purdy has quickly become a star quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, here’s five things to know about the Niners quarterback.

49ers' Nick Bosa wins 2022 Defensive Player of the Year

Standout 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa was named the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year for his performance during the 2022-23 campaign. He led the league with 18.5 sacks.

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa.
Getty Images
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa was named the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year for 2022.

Warriors' Steph Curry drops 50 in Game 7 vs. Kings

In a do-or-die Game 7 in the first round of the NBA playoffs, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry scored 50 points in Sacramento to carry the Dubs past the Kings.

The Golden State Warriors defeated the higher-seeded Sacramento Kings in Game 7 Sunday, advancing to the Western Conference semifinals. Thom Jensen reports.

Warriors get WNBA expansion team that will start play in 2025

The WNBA is coming to the Bay Area. The Warriors were awarded a WNBA expansion team that will begin play in 2025.

The Bay Area's about to go pro -- again. The WNBA’s newest team will call Chase Center home. And as NBC Bay Area’s Scott Budman explains, the team may not have a name yet, but the team's owner is already making some bold predictions.

Bay FC becomes latest NWSL expansion team

Speaking of new teams, Bay FC was introduced as one of the new franchises in the National Women's Soccer League.

The Bay Area is getting a new professional sports team, a women's soccer club that will be playing in the National Women's Soccer League. Ian Cull reports.

Super Bowl returning to Levi's Stadium in 2026

The biggest sporting event of the year is returning to the Bay Area. Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara will host Super Bowl LX in 2026.

NBC Bay Area's Ian Cull explains what another Super Bowl at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara could mean for the Bay Area as a whole.

More than 27,000 Oakland A's fans pack Coliseum for ‘reverse boycott'

Tens of thousands of Oakland A's fans in green T-shirts bearing the word “SELL” packed the Coliseum, calling on team owner John Fisher to sell the team instead of moving it to Las Vegas.

In a protest that garnered national attention, thousands of fans in green T-shirts bearing the word "SELL" packed the Coliseum, calling on A's owner John Fisher to sell the team instead of moving it to Las Vegas.

Brandon Crawford receives standing ovation sendoff in likely final Giants game

In the regular season finale, San Francisco Giants veteran Brandon Crawford walked off the field in the ninth inning to a thunderous standing ovation in what may have been his final game with the Orange and Black.

Getty Images
Brandon Crawford #35 of the San Francisco Giants acknowledges the crowd after he was taken off the field during the ninth inning at Oracle Park on October 1, 2023 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Brandon Vallance/Getty Images)

Giants' catcher Patrick Bailey named NL Gold Glove finalist

After bursting onto the scene during his rookie campaign, Giants catcher Patrick Bailey was named a finalist for the National League Gold Glove Award for his work behind the plate.

Getty Images
Catcher Patrick Bailey #14 of the San Francisco Giants looks on during the game against the Texas Rangers at Oracle Park on August 13, 2023 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Esteury Ruiz sets the AL rookie stolen base record

Speaking of rookie major leaguers, A's outfielder Estuery Ruiz ended the season with 67 stolen bases, the most by a rookie in American League history.

Esteury Ruiz #1 of the Oakland Athletics.
Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images
Esteury Ruiz #1 of the Oakland Athletics steals second base ahead of a tag by Ozzie Albies #1 of the Atlanta Braves in the bottom of the first inning at RingCentral Coliseum on May 31, 2023 in Oakland, California.

