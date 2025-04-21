Thank You, Kings Fans 2025

Official Rules

April 21, 2025 – April 22, 2025

PRELIMINARY INFORMATION: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A purchase will not improve your chances of winning. Void outside the NBC Sports California Geographic Viewing Area (defined below) and where prohibited. The Thank You, Kings Fans 2025 (“Sweepstakes”) will begin on April 21, 2025 at 12:00 P.M. PT and end on April 22, 2025 at 12:00 P.M. PT (“Sweepstakes Period”). All times in the Sweepstakes refer to Pacific Time (“PT”). Odds of winning depend upon the number of eligible Entries (as defined below) received. Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws.

ELIGIBILITY: Open only to permanent, legal United States residents who are physically residing in the NBC Sports California terrestrial geographic viewing area in California and do not physically reside within seventy-five (75) miles of San Francisco, California (unless residing closer to Sacramento, CA than San Francisco, CA) or within seventy-five (75) miles of Los Angeles, California (collectively, the "NBC Sports California Geographic Viewing Area"), and who are eighteen (18) years of age or older and of the age of majority in their state of residence as of the start of the Sweepstakes Period. Officers, directors, and employees of Sweepstakes Entities (as defined below), members of these persons’ immediate families (spouses and/or parents, children, and siblings, and each of their respective spouses, regardless of where they reside), and/or persons living in the same households as these persons (whether or not related thereto) are not eligible to enter or win the Sweepstakes. Sweepstakes Entities, as referenced herein, shall include Comcast SportsNet California, LLC d/b/a NBC Sports California, 360 3rd Street, 2nd Floor, San Francisco, CA 94107, and NBCUniversal Media, LLC, 30 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY 10112 (collectively, "Sponsors"), and each of their respective parent, subsidiary, and affiliate companies, and their administrative, advertising, and promotion agencies, and any other entity involved in the development, administration, promotion, or implementation of the Sweepstakes.

TO ENTER: To enter the Sweepstakes, during the Sweepstakes Period, use your personal X (formerly Twitter) account to visit the Kings on NBCS X (formerly Twitter) page located at https://x.com/NBCSKings (the “Website”) and click the “follow” button to follow @NBCSKings. After you follow @NBCSKings, you will be required to “like” the Sweepstakes announcement tweet that will be posted on the Website on April 21, 2025 at or about 12:00 P.M. PT (the “Post”) and reply to the Post with a “comment” tagging one (1) friend (the “Entry”). The Entry must be submitted via a “comment” on the Post and include “@NBCSKings” or Entry will not be valid. An X (formerly Twitter) account is required to enter the Sweepstakes. If you do not already have an X (formerly Twitter) account, you can go to https://www.x.com/ to create a free X (formerly Twitter) account. Please note that you must agree to comply with the X (formerly Twitter) Terms of Service in order to create an X (formerly Twitter) account. If your X (formerly Twitter) profile is set to the “Protect your posts” setting, your Entry may be disqualified and rejected as ineligible for consideration in the Sweepstakes. You must follow @NBCSKings throughout the Sweepstakes Period and for at least fifteen (15) days thereafter (for potential notification purposes) to participate in the Sweepstakes and be eligible to win. You may unfollow @NBCSKings after the fifteen (15) day notification period. If you choose to submit your Entry via your web-enabled mobile device, data rates may apply. See your wireless service provider for details on rates and capabilities. All Entries become the property of Sponsors and will not be acknowledged.

Limit one (1) Entry per person during the Sweepstakes Period. Multiple Entries received from any person beyond this limit will void all such additional Entries. Entries generated by a script, macro, or other automated means or by any means that subverts the entry process will be disqualified. Entries must be received before April 22, 2025 at 12:00 P.M. PT to be eligible for the Sweepstakes. Sponsors' computer shall be the official timekeeper for all matters related to this Sweepstakes. Entries that are incomplete, garbled, corrupted, fraudulent, or unintelligible for any reason, including, but not limited to, computer or network malfunction or congestion, are void and will not be accepted. In case of a dispute over the identity of an entrant, the authorized account holder of the X (formerly Twitter) account used to enter will be deemed to be the entrant. “Authorized account holder” of an X (formerly Twitter) account is defined as the person assigned to the X (formerly Twitter) account by X (formerly Twitter). Entry constitutes permission (except where prohibited by law) to use entrant’s name, X (formerly Twitter) username, city, state, likeness, image, and/or voice for purposes of advertising, promotion, and publicity in any and all media now or hereafter known, throughout the world in perpetuity, without additional compensation, notification, permission, or approval.

WINNER SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION: On or about April 22, 2025, one (1) potential winner (“Winner”) will be selected in a random drawing by representatives of Sponsors from all eligible Entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Sponsors will make two (2) attempts to notify potential Winner via direct message to the X (formerly Twitter) account submitted at time of Entry. Sponsors may share potential Winner’s name and contact information with Sweepstakes Entities and/or any prize supplier, as applicable, if necessary. Potential Winner(s) may be required to execute and return an affidavit of eligibility, release of liability, and, except where prohibited, publicity release (collectively, “Sweepstakes Documents”) within one (1) day of such notification. Noncompliance within this time period will result in disqualification, and, at Sponsors' sole discretion an alternate potential Winner may be selected from the remaining eligible Entries. If any potential Winner cannot be reached, is found to be ineligible, cannot or does not comply with these Official Rules, or if Prize (as defined below) or Prize notification is returned as undeliverable, such potential Winner will be disqualified and time permitting, at Sponsors' sole discretion, an alternate potential Winner may be selected from the remaining eligible Entries.

PRIZE: There will be one (1) prize awarded (“Prize”) to the Winner. Prize will consist of the following: one (1) Sacramento Kings jersey signed by Keegan Murray.

Prize will be awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, either express or implied by Sponsors.

Estimated Retail Value (“ERV”) of Prize is one hundred nineteen 99/100 dollars ($119.99). Actual Retail Value (“ARV”) of Prize may vary. Any difference between ERV and ARV will not be awarded.

All details of Prize will be determined in Sponsors' sole discretion. Sponsors reserve the right to substitute Prize (or portion thereof) with a similar prize (or prize element) of comparable or greater value. All taxes and other expenses, costs, or fees associated with the acceptance and/or use of Prize are the sole responsibility of Winner. Prize cannot be transferred by Winner or redeemed for cash and is valid only for the items detailed above, with no substitution of Prize by Winner. If Prize is unclaimed within a reasonable time after notification from Sponsors, as determined in Sponsors' sole discretion, it will be forfeited, and time permitting, an alternate Winner may be selected from the remaining eligible Entries at Sponsors' sole discretion.

CONDITIONS: By entering the Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees for entrant and for entrant’s heirs, executors, and administrators (a) to release and hold harmless Sweepstakes Entities, X (formerly Twitter), and each of their respective officers, directors, agents, and employees (collectively, “Released Parties”) from any liability, illness, injury, death, loss, litigation, or damage that may occur, directly or indirectly, whether caused by negligence or not, from such entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes and/or entrant’s acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of Prize or any portion thereof (including any travel related thereto); (b) to indemnify Released Parties from any and all liability resulting or arising from the Sweepstakes and to hereby acknowledge that Released Parties have neither made nor are in any manner responsible or liable for any warranty, representation, or guarantee, express or implied, in fact or in law, relative to Prize, including express warranties provided exclusively by prize supplier that are sent along with Prize; (c) if selected as a Winner, to the posting of such entrant’s name and/or X (formerly Twitter) username, on the Website and the use by Released Parties of such name, X (formerly Twitter) username, city, state, likeness, image, and/or voice for purposes of advertising, promotion, and publicity in any and all media now or hereafter known, throughout the world in perpetuity, without additional compensation, notification, permission, or approval, and, upon request, to the giving of consent, in writing, to such use; and (d) to be bound by these Official Rules and to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error therein or in the Sweepstakes itself, and to be bound by all decisions of the Sponsors, which are binding and final. Failure to comply with these conditions may result in disqualification from the Sweepstakes at Sponsors sole discretion.

ADDITIONAL TERMS: Sponsors reserve the right to permanently disqualify from any promotion any person they believe has intentionally violated these Official Rules. Any attempt to deliberately damage the Sweepstakes or the operation thereof is unlawful and subject to legal action by Sponsors, who may seek damages to the fullest extent permitted by law. The failure of Sponsors to comply with any provision of these Official Rules due to an act of God, hurricane, war, fire, riot, earthquake, terrorism, act of public enemies, Sponsors' reasonable determination of a risk to public health or safety, actions of governmental authorities outside of the control of Sponsors (excepting compliance with applicable codes and regulations), or other “force majeure” event will not be considered a breach of these Official Rules. Released Parties assume no responsibility for any injury or damage to entrants’ or to any other person’s computer relating to or resulting from entering or downloading materials or software in connection with the Sweepstakes. Released Parties are not responsible for telecommunications, network, electronic, technical, or computer failures of any kind; for inaccurate transcription of Entry information; for errors in any promotional or marketing materials or in these Official Rules; for any human or electronic error; or for Entries that are stolen, misdirected, garbled, delayed, lost, late, damaged, or returned. Sponsors reserve the right to cancel, modify, or suspend the Sweepstakes or any element thereof (including, without limitation, these Official Rules) without notice in any manner and for any reason (including, without limitation, in the event of any unanticipated occurrence that is not fully addressed in these Official Rules). In the event of cancellation, modification, or suspension, Sponsors reserve the right to select Winner in a random drawing from among all eligible, non-suspect Entries received prior to the time of the event warranting such cancellation, modification, or suspension. Notice of such cancellation, modification, or suspension will be posted on the Website. Sponsors may prohibit any Entrant or potential entrant from participating in the Sweepstakes, if such Entrant or potential entrant shows a disregard for these Official Rules; acts with an intent to annoy, abuse, threaten, or harass any other Entrant, Sponsors, or Sponsors' agents or representatives; or behaves in any other disruptive manner (as determined in Sponsors' sole discretion). Sponsors reserve the right to modify these Official Rules for clarification purposes without materially affecting the terms and conditions of the Sweepstakes.

DISPUTES: THE SWEEPSTAKES IS GOVERNED BY, AND WILL BE CONSTRUED IN ACCORDANCE WITH, THE LAWS OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA, AND THE FORUM AND VENUE FOR ANY DISPUTE SHALL BE IN LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA. IF THE CONTROVERSY OR CLAIM IS NOT OTHERWISE RESOLVED THROUGH DIRECT DISCUSSIONS OR MEDIATION, IT SHALL THEN BE RESOLVED BY FINAL AND BINDING ARBITRATION ADMINISTERED BY JUDICIAL ARBITRATION AND MEDIATION SERVICES, INC., IN ACCORDANCE WITH ITS STREAMLINED ARBITRATION RULES AND PROCEDURES OR SUBSEQUENT VERSIONS THEREOF (“JAMS RULES”). THE JAMS RULES FOR SELECTION OF AN ARBITRATOR SHALL BE FOLLOWED, EXCEPT THAT THE ARBITRATOR SHALL BE EXPERIENCED AND LICENSED TO PRACTICE LAW IN CALIFORNIA. ALL PROCEEDINGS BROUGHT PURSUANT TO THIS PARAGRAPH WILL BE CONDUCTED IN THE COUNTY OF LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA. THE REMEDY FOR ANY CLAIM SHALL BE LIMITED TO ACTUAL DAMAGES, AND IN NO EVENT SHALL ANY PARTY BE ENTITLED TO RECOVER PUNITIVE, EXEMPLARY, CONSEQUENTIAL, OR INCIDENTAL DAMAGES, INCLUDING ATTORNEY’S FEES OR OTHER SUCH RELATED COSTS OF BRINGING A CLAIM, OR TO RESCIND THIS AGREEMENT OR SEEK INJUNCTIVE OR ANY OTHER EQUITABLE RELIEF.

WINNER ANNOUNCEMENT: For the name of the Winner, available after May 6, 2025, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to be received by June 10, 2025 to: Thank You, Kings Fans 2025, 360 3rd Street, 2nd Floor, San Francisco, CA 94107, Attn: NBC Sports California Attn: Marketing Team 360 Third St. San Francisco, CA 94107.

This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with X (formerly Twitter). Entrants are providing information to Sponsors and not to X (formerly Twitter).

Entrants irrevocably waive all claims against the National Basketball Association, its member teams, the Sacramento Kings Limited Partnership, Sacramento Downtown Arena LLC, Sacramento Basketball Holdings LLC, and/or each of their respective parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, shareholders, owners, officers, directors, agents, representatives, employees and advertising and promotion agencies (collectively, the “NBA Entities”) and agree that the NBA Entities will have no liability or responsibility for any claim arising in connection with participation in this Sweepstakes or the prizes awarded. The NBA Entities have not offered or sponsored this Sweepstakes in any way.