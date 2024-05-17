Steph Curry buys San Francisco building for $8.5 million

Warriors superstar Steph Curry just closed on an office building in the Dogpatch area of San Francisco for $8.5 million.

The building, which is within walking distance to the Chase Center, will reportedly become the new headquarters for Curry's company "Thirty Ink."

