NASCAR at Martinsville preview: How to watch, TV schedule, predictions

Get ready for some short track racing.

The NASCAR Cup Series will visit its oldest venue this weekend, with a 400-lap race set for Sunday afternoon at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia.

Martinsville is the only race track that's been on the NASCAR circuit since its first season in 1948. The half-mile, paperclip-shaped track has produced plenty of iconic moments in recent years, with a limited amount of racing space and no one giving an inch.

So, what's in store for Martinsville? What's the TV schedule for the weekend? And who could contend for the win on Sunday? Here’s everything you need to know for Cook Out 400:

When is the NASCAR race at Martinsville?

The Cook Out 400 is set for Sunday, March 30, at 3 p.m. ET.

Before the race, there will be practice and qualifying on Saturday. The 38 drivers will be split into two groups, with each group getting 25 minutes of free practice. For qualifying, each driver will get two laps to set the starting order based on speed.

NASCAR TV schedule this weekend for Martinsville

Mike Joy (play-by-play), Kevin Harvick (analyst) and Clint Bowyer (analyst) will be on the call for FOX and Amazon Prime Video this weekend.

Here’s the full TV and streaming schedule for Martinsville:

Saturday, March 22 (Amazon Prime Video)

Sunday, March 23 (FOX Sports 1)

NASCAR RaceDay: 1:30 p.m. ET, FS1, FOXSports.com

Cook Out 400: 3 p.m. ET, FS1, FOXSports.com

Who is racing at Martinsville? Here's the entry list

Thirty-eight drivers will race at Martinsville — the 36 full-timers, plus two "open" entries.

Veteran short-track racer Burt Myers, 49, will make his official Cup Series debut for Team AmeriVet after he raced in the preseason Clash at Bowman Gray.

Casey Mears, who last raced in 2019, will make his return to NASCAR as he pursues a milestone 500 Cup starts. The 47-year-old Mears has one win in his 489 career starts, back in 2007 at the Coca-Cola 600.

Here’s the full entry list for Martinsville:

Car number Driver Team Sponsor 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Choice Hotels 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Menards/Jack Links 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Bass Pro Shops 4 Noah Gragson Front Row Motorsports A&W Root Beer 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports HendrickCars.com 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing BuildSubmarines.com 7 Justin Haley Spire Motorsports Gainbridge 8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Lucas Oil 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports NAPA Auto Parts 10 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing Mark III Employee Benefits 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Progressive 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Advance Auto Parts 16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Black's Tire 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Kroger/Old El Paso 19 Chase Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing Bass Pro Shops 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing DeWalt 21 Josh Berry Wood Brothers Racing Motorcraft 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Shell/Pennzoil 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing McDonald's 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Liberty University 34 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Colortech 35 Riley Herbst 23XI Racing Lucy 38 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Long John Silver's 41 Cole Custer Haas Factory Team Haas Tooling 42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Family Dollar 43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Dollar Tree 45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Mobil 1 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing SunnyD 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Ally 50 Burt Myers Team AmeriVet C3 Skids 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Arby's 54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Monster Energy 60 Ryan Preece RFK Racing Fastenal 66 Casey Mears Garage 66 Canter Power Systems 71 Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports Rockingham Speedway 77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Delaware Life 88 Shane van Gisbergen Trackhouse Racing WeatherTech 99 Daniel Suarez Trackhouse Racing Freeway Insurance 2025 Cook Out 400 entry list

NASCAR picks, predictions, favorites for Martinsville

It takes time to learn how to get around Martinsville. There's no other track on the circuit like it, so even NASCAR's best drivers sometimes take a while to figure it out. Once they get it, though, drivers can rattle off dominant runs.

Looking at the drivers who have thrived at Martinsville recently, four names come to mind: Blaney, Byron, Elliott and Hamlin.

Blaney is the most recent Martinsville winner last fall, where he repeated his performance from 2023. In his last six starts, the Team Penske star has five top-fives and a remarkable 3.5 average finish.

Hendrick Motorsports teammates Byron and Elliott have continued their team's legacy at Martinsville, where Rick Hendrick got his first win way back in 1984. Byron was victorious last spring, and he has 351 laps led in the last six races. Elliott, despite not winning at Martinsville since 2020, has led more laps than anyone over the last six races (515) -- and he has seven career stage wins at the track.

Hamlin, meanwhile, was once the master at his home track. The Virginia native won five times from 2008 through 2015, but he's gone winless in the last 10 years. Despite that, he's remained one of the most consistent Martinsville finishers — four top-fives in the last five races with 461 laps led.

Briscoe and Wallace are worth monitoring as potential longshots.

Briscoe, now driving for Joe Gibbs Racing in the car that Martin Truex Jr. took to victory lane three times at Martinsville, has five top-10s in his last six starts there. Wallace was fourth in this race last year after finishing second in both stages.

NASCAR past winners, race history for Martinsville

Ten of the 38 drivers in the field are past winners at Martinsville.

Hamlin leads the field with five wins (2008, 2009, 2010, 2010, 2015), followed by Busch (2016, 2017), Keselowski (2017, 2019), Byron (2022, 2024) and Blaney (2023, 2024) with two apiece. One-time winners include Logano (2018), Elliott (2020), Bowman (2021), Bell (2022) and Larson (2023).

