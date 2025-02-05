Watch: Luka Dončić practices for first time with Lakers. When is his first game?

Luka Dončić could make his debut with the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday, coach JJ Redick said Wednesday.

Dončić participated in his first practice with the Lakers since joining the team in a stunning trade with Dallas last weekend. The Slovenian superstar hadn't played for the Mavericks since he strained his left calf on Christmas Day.

Dončić won't play when the Lakers open a three-game homestand against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night, but last season's NBA scoring champion has a good chance to return when the Lakers host the Indiana Pacers on Saturday or the Utah Jazz on Monday night.

“We're kind of just assessing it day by day,” Redick said. “We hope to have him back within the next few games. We just had noncontact practice today, but we got some good work in for about 45 minutes, and he'll have a stay-ready game at some point over the next two days. He'll have some more opportunities to play live basketball, and then we'll make a decision on Saturday. If it's not Saturday, hopefully it's Monday. (But) those decisions will be made on Saturday.”

The NBA's broadcasters were paying attention: Shortly after Redick spoke, ESPN announced it would televise the Pacers-Lakers game on Saturday, bumping a Jazz-Suns game.

Dončić watched from the bench at Intuit Dome on Tuesday night while LeBron James led a 122-97 blowout of the Clippers for the Lakers' ninth victory in 11 games.

James is still coming to grips with the trade of Anthony Davis, his close friend and teammate for 5 1/2 years, but already sounded excited about forming a new partnership with Dončić, his self-described favorite NBA player.

Dončić participated in 5-on-5 work in his first Lakers practice. He ended the workout on the court chatting with Redick, James, assistant coach Scott Brooks and forward Dorian Finney-Smith, who was Dončić teammate in Dallas for 4 1/2 seasons. Finney-Smith joined the Lakers shortly after Christmas in a trade with Brooklyn.

“Even though I don't like the way things went down — I feel like he definitely should have got that money — but I'm happy he's on my side now,” Finney-Smith said.

Finney-Smith also laughed at the Mavs' reported concerns about Dončić's conditioning and weight.

“I know him, (and) he wants to play the whole game,” Finney-Smith said. “I think like he played 40 minutes every game last playoffs. That's one thing about LD. He wants to play. I don't really look at the noise. I look at his production. If I’m putting up those kinds of numbers, maybe I should be 270 (pounds).”

Whenever Dončić gets back on the court, Redick doesn't think he will have many problems adjusting to playing alongside James in the Lakers' schemes on both ends.

“The biggest learning curve is just the language,” Redick said. “He knows basketball. He knows it at a high level. We use a lot of the concepts that he used in Dallas, which a lot of teams use. We haven’t reinvented the wheel or anything. We are trending in the direction of playing really intelligent offensive basketball, and then you add in Luka, who’s a supercomputer on the court, who can see everything and has seen every coverage, every defense, it adds another layer for sure.”