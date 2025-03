Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins sign contract extensions: Report

Ja’Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates his touchdown with Tee Higgins #5 during a 34-27 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on November 17, 2024 in Inglewood, California.

Cincinnati Bengals' quarterback Joe Burrow will get to keep two of his biggest weapons for the foreseeable future.

Wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins have both signed long-term contract extensions with the team, Fox Sports' Jordan Schultz reported.

Chase signed a four-year $161 million deal with $112 million guaranteed, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, Schultz reported, citing the receiver as his source.

Higgins will get four years worth $115 million, with the first two years guaranteed.

Burrow is already locked into a long-term deal with the Bengals, having signed a five-year extension in 2023 worth $275 million and over $219 million guaranteed.

In the 2024 season, the Bengals went 9-8 and just missed out on the playoffs in the AFC wild card standings.

