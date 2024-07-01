Competition is not often associated with relaxation, but that is exactly how it went down for 100 beachgoers at an event hosted by Olympic gold medalist Shaun White in Aruba this month.

The event, which took place at Aruba's pristine Eagle Beach, drew from a pool of vacationers who applied after receiving a QR code while staying at hotels on the island.

Participants sat for more than an hour — disconnected from phones — during the beach's sunset with a calming breeze.

However, the event was not a total paradise.

Contestants were given heart monitors to track their heart rate. The competition threw "curveballs" at contestants to see if they could remain on island time amid turmoil around them.

"We would like throw in these curveballs to try to get people to get their heart rate accelerated," White said in an interview with NBC Local. "So we have like kids run through kicking sand or starting a squirt gun fight."

White said he had a blast hosting the event, and that people kept asking him how he would prepare for such an event.

White just advised people to remain calm and focus on the beautiful Caribbean island around them.

"I mean, it's pretty hard to get worked up while you're down there. Everyone's on island time it's just like the most relaxing, incredible place," White said.

The winner of the competition will be named the "World's Greatest Relaxer" when the competition airs in August.

The top three winners will also get amazing prizes for their relaxing performance: