Scottie Scheffler arrested outside PGA Championship and charged with assaulting police officer

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler was arrested by Louisville, Kentucky, police Friday morning on his way to the PGA Championship, with stunning images showing him handcuffed as he was taken to jail for not following police orders during a pedestrian fatality investigation.

Court records show that Scheffler was charged with second-degree assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding signals from an officer directing traffic. He was booked at 7:28 a.m. ET — about 2 1/2 hours before he was scheduled to start his second round.

Scottie Scheffler was taken into custody outside of the 2024 PGA Championship in Louisville, Kentucky, on Friday. (Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

ESPN reported that Scheffler was released at 8:40 a.m. and he arrived at Valhalla shortly after 9 a.m. He proceeded to start the second round at his scheduled 10:08 a.m. tee time and birdied the first hole.

Scheffler released the following statement on Friday ahead of his round:

"This morning, I was proceeding as directed by police officers. It was a very chaotic situation, understandably so considering the tragic accident that occurred earlier, and there was a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was being asked to do. I never intended to disregard any of the instructions. I'm hopeful to put this to the side and focus on golf today.

"Of course, all of us involved in the tournament express our deepest of sympathies to the family of the man who passed away in the earlier accident this morning. It truly puts everything in perspective."

Scheffler's attorney says the arrest was “a big misunderstanding.”

“We will litigate the case as it goes," attorney Steve Romines told The Associated Press.

Traffic was backed up for about a mile in both directions on the only road that leads to Valhalla Golf Club, with dozens of police vehicles flashing red-and-blue lights near the entrance.

Police said a pedestrian had been struck by a shuttle bus while crossing the road in a lane that was dedicated to tournament traffic and was pronounced dead at the scene at about 5:09 a.m. The PGA of America identified the man as an employee of one of its vendors.

“This is heartbreaking to all of us involved with the PGA Championship. We extend our sincere condolences to their family and loved ones,” the PGA said in a statement.

ESPN said Scheffler, the No. 1 player in the world who was to start the second round at 8:48 a.m. before a tournament delay, drove past a police officer a little after 6 a.m. in his SUV with markings on the door indicating it was a PGA Championship vehicle. The officer screamed at him to stop and then attached himself to the car until Scheffler stopped about 10 yards later.

Jeff Darlington of ESPN watched this unfold. He said police pulled Scheffler out of the car, pushed him up against the car and immediately placed him in handcuffs.

“Scheffler was then walked over to the police car, placed in the back, in handcuffs, very stunned about what was happening, looked toward me as he was in those handcuffs and said, ‘Please help me,’" Darlington said. “He very clearly did not know what was happening in the situation. It moved very quickly, very rapidly, very aggressively.”

Louisville Metro police spokesman Dwight Mitchell told Louisville radio station WHAS the man was crossing Shelbyville Road about 5 a.m. and the bus didn't see him. Mitchell said the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The PGA Championship posted a notice that play would be delayed because of the accident. The second round was to start 1 hour, 20 minutes later than scheduled tee times, meaning Scheffler was not due to start until 10:08 a.m.

Scheffler was released by police and returned to the course at 9:12 a.m. He made his way to the practice area around 9:30 a.m. and was welcomed by fans — one shouted “free Scottie!”

With cars backed up in the morning darkness, other PGA-marked vehicles tried to move slowly toward the entrance. Traffic finally began to move gradually a little before 7 a.m.

It was a surreal start to what already has been a wild week of weather — the Masters champion and top-ranked player in the world, dressed in workout clothes with his hands in cuffs behind his back amid flashing flights.

Darlington said police were not sure who Scheffler was. He said an officer asked him to leave and when he identified himself being with the media, he was told, “There's nothing you can do. He's going to jail.”

Darlington said another police officer later approached with a notepad and asked if he knew the name of the person they put in handcuffs.

Scheffler is coming off four victories in his last five tournaments, including his second Masters title. He was home in Dallas the last three weeks waiting on the birth of his first child, a son that was born May 8.

Scheffler opened with a 4-under 67 and was five shots out of the lead as he tries to become only the fifth player since 1960 to win the first two majors of the year.

This is a developing story.