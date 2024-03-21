Giants unveil new food items, features coming this season at Oracle Park

San Francisco Giants fans will have plenty of new food items to choose from at Oracle Park this season. From cove-crab noodles to a new bacon cheeseburger. There is even an upgraded sound and light system.

During the team's open house event Thursday, Giants president and CEO Larry Baer shared some of the off-the-field highlights fans can expect this season.

“It's the 25 year of our ballpark. It's amazing. Our new ballpark is 25 years old now," he said. "So, what we’re going to do is we’re going to give a new revamping of the ballpark. So, a new lighting system, which will be really cool, especially night games and to use lighting in new ways, new technology, a whole new sound system."

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Thursday’s starting lineup opened with a video, giving fans a sneak peek of what a night at Oracle Park will look like.

“We are implementing a full-color canopy on the view level and we will be the first MLB ballpark to have spotlights, which will feel very similar to an NBA arena,” said Rachel Heit, the team's chief marketing officer.

There will also be more grab-and-go locations and plenty of giveaways and promotions. A new bikeway is also expected to open later this month along Third Street in front of Oracle Park.

The team's opening day will be on Apr. 5.

Christie Smith has more in the video above.