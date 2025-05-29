Pearsall out for remainder of 49ers' 2025 offseason program

SANTA CLARA — Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall is currently sidelined during the 49ers’ offseason program with a hamstring injury.

Pearsall, the No. 31 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, has been in attendance on a daily basis at the 49ers’ practice facility. But he is currently not able to practice, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said.

“Ricky’s here. Ricky’s been awesome,” Shanahan said. “But Ricky has a tweaked hamstring, so I’d be surprised if he does anything in OTAs.”

The 49ers’ mandatory minicamp is scheduled for June 10 and 11. Pearsall is not expected to take part in the team’s minicamp, either.

“By the time you get to minicamp, there’s just two days left in school,” Shanahan said. “Probably won’t just throw him out there.”

Pearsall sustained a shoulder subluxation during the 49ers’ offseason program last year. He missed the first few days of training camp due to a hamstring injury as a rookie.

Pearsall sustained another left shoulder injury that kept him sidelined for three weeks of practices. After Pearsall returned to practice, he was the victim of a shooting incident that kept him out of action for the first six games of the season.

He ended up appearing in 11 games as a rookie. Pearsall caught 31 passes for 400 yards and three touchdowns.

Pearsall finished the season on a high note. He had 14 catches for 210 yards and two touchdowns in the 49ers’ Week 17 and 18 games against Detroit and Arizona.

