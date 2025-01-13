NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports California moving to different Comcast/Xfinity TV package

As part of Comcast / Xfinity’s new agreements with NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California, both networks are moving from Xfinity’s Popular TV level of service to the Digital Preferred/Ultimate TV package on Jan. 14.

“Comcast is pleased to have reached agreements with NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California to continue offering their networks in a way that reflects the changing video marketplace for local sports and provides our customers with a choice. We are notifying customers that effective [January 14, 2025] NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California will be available on the Ultimate TV level of service. While the majority of customers shouldn’t be impacted, we have promotional offers for customers with Popular TV service who want to continue receiving NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California.”

If you’re a subscriber of Comcast’s Xfinity Popular level of service, sign into your Xfinity account or go to Xfinity.com/upgradeTV to learn more and upgrade to Ultimate TV. Special offers are available. To watch, you will need an X1 TV box.

Along with NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California, Ultimate TV includes league networks (NFL, NBA, NHL and MLB), seven additional sports networks and over 50 other channels.

Popular TV customers will see a reduction in fees.