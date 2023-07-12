NASCAR in NH: Watch info, schedule, entry list, weather for Crayon 301 this weekend

Kyle Larson, driver of the No. 5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 17, 2022 in Loudon, N.H.

The NASCAR Cup Series is rolling into New England.

Over the last three weeks on NBC, NASCAR has raced at three unique cities on three vastly different tracks. It started at Nashville Superspeedway on the 1.33-mile concrete oval, followed by the 2.2-mile Chicago Street Course and then the high-banked, 1.5-mile Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The challenges will only continue this weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, a one-mile oval shaped like a paperclip. Known as the “Magic Mile,” NHMS has produced a number of memorable races since it was added to the schedule 30 years ago.

Here’s everything you need to know for the Crayon 301 this weekend:

What is the Crayon 301 entry list for New Hampshire?

Thirty-six drivers will battle it out this weekend at New Hampshire for a chance to hoist a live lobster in victory lane. The field includes all the usual competitors, plus two part-time drivers for Rick Ware Racing: Ryan Newman and Cole Custer.

Newman, who has 18 career wins and three at NHMS, will make his second start of 2023 in the No. 15 Ford. Custer, the 2020 Cup Series Rookie of the Year who now races full-time in the Xfinity Series, will also make his second Cup start this season in the No. 51 Ford.

Here’s the full entry list for New Hampshire:

No. 1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing

No. 2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske

No. 3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing

No. 4, Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing

No. 5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports

No. 6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing

No. 7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports

No. 8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing

No. 9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports

No. 10, Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing

No. 11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing

No. 12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske

No. 14, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing

No. 15, Ryan Newman, Rick Ware Racing

No. 16, A.J. Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing

No. 17, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing

No. 19, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing

No. 20, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing

No. 21, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing

No. 22, Joey Logano, Team Penske

No. 23, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing

No. 24, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports

No. 31, Justin Haley, Kaulig Racing

No. 34, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports

No. 38, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports

No. 41, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing

No. 42, Noah Gragson, Legacy Motor Club

No. 43, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club

No. 45, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing

No. 47, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing

No. 48, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports

No. 51, Cole Custer, Rick Ware Racing

No. 54, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing

No. 77, Ty Dillon, Spire Motorsports

No. 78, B.J. McLeod, Live Fast Motorsports

No. 99, Daniel Suarez, Trackhouse Racing

When is the Crayon 301 NASCAR race in New Hampshire?

The Crayon 301 is set for Sunday, July 16, at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Before the race on Sunday, there will be practice and qualifying sessions on Saturday. The 36-car field will be split into two groups, with each group practicing for 15 minutes on Saturday beginning at 12 p.m. ET.

Qualifying will start immediately after practice. Each car from the two practice groups will make a single lap in the first round, with the five fastest times in each group advancing to the final round. In the final round, the 10 remaining drivers each make a single lap to set the top 10 starting order, while positions 11 through 36 will be set based on lap times from the first round.

What is the TV schedule for NASCAR at New Hampshire?

Saturday, July 15 (USA Network and streaming)

Practice: 12 p.m. ET, USA Network, NBCSports.com

Qualifying: 12:50 p.m. ET, USA Network, NBCSports.com

Sunday, July 16 (USA Network and streaming)

Crayon 301: 2:30 p.m. ET, USA Network, NBCSports.com

Past New Hampshire winners, predictions

Bell is the defending winner at New Hampshire, his first Cup victory at the track after three wins in the Xfinity Series.

Aside from Bell, six other drivers competing on Sunday have won at NHMS. Harvick has four career wins (2006, 2016, 2018, 2019), which is tied with current NBC Sports analyst Jeff Burton for the most all-time. Busch (2006, 2015, 2017), Hamlin (2007, 2012, 2017), Logano (2009, 2014) and Keselowski (2014, 2020) also have multiple NHMS wins, while Almirola (2021) joins Bell as a one-time winner.

What are the odds and predictions for NASCAR at New Hampshire?

Three organizations have dominated at this track lately: Joe Gibbs Racing, Stewart-Haas Racing and Team Penske. Drivers from those three teams have won 14 straight New Hampshire races dating back to 2013.

So, when looking at the contenders for Sunday, it’s no surprise that the three betting favorites all drive for JGR. Bell won at New Hampshire last year and finished second there the year prior – plus he won all three of his Xfinity Series starts at the track. Hamlin has 11 straight top-15 finishes at NHMS, while Truex has led at least 80 laps in six of his last nine NHMS starts.

SHR looks to rely on the veteran Harvick, who is seeking a fifth and final NHMS win before he retires after the season. Ryan Preece, a native New Englander who shined at this track in the Modified Series, is another SHR driver hoping to make noise. Penske has a hometown hero of its own, too, with Logano making his return to the region where he grew up.

Here’s a look at some of the odds to win at New Hampshire before practice and qualifying, courtesy of our partner, PointsBet:

Christopher Bell, +575

Martin Truex Jr., +600

Denny Hamlin, +650

Kyle Larson, +800

Kevin Harvick, +900

Kyle Busch, +900

William Byron, +1000

Chase Elliott, +1000

Ryan Blaney, +1300

Joey Logano, +1400

Ross Chastain, +1500

Tyler Reddick, +1500

Brad Keselowski, +1700

Aric Almirola, +2000

Bubba Wallace, +2500

Ryan Preece, +5000

What is the Loudon, New Hampshire weather for NASCAR this weekend?

It's been a tough stretch of weather for recent NASCAR races, and that trend unfortunately could continue this weekend. As of Wednesday evening, NBC Boston is expecting mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms and a 58% chance of rain for Sunday. Temperatures are projected to reach 78 degrees during the afternoon. You can find the full, up-to-the-minute weather report right here.