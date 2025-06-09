Giants join historic MLB company after tightly contested homestand

The Giants are back to their tortuous ways, albeit in historic fashion.

San Francisco's 4-3 win over the Atlanta Braves on Sunday was the seventh consecutive one-run game during the Giants' homestand, marking just the fourth time such an event has occurred in MLB history.

HISTORICAL TORTURE 👀 pic.twitter.com/aCCKeCeBDs — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 8, 2025

Sunday's victory also marked the fifth consecutive game the Giants won by exactly one run for the first time in 27 years, nearly matching the identical dates it happened during the 1998 MLB season.

Giants have won 5 straight games by exactly 1 run for first time since June 5-9, 1998 — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) June 8, 2025

After dropping a pair of one-run losses to the San Diego Padres to begin their seven-game homestand, the Giants since have rallied with five consecutive comeback victories, including a three-game sweep of the Atlanta Braves.

Following Saturday's thrilling 3-2 win secured by Matt Chapman's ninth-inning walk-off home run, Giants players seemed to embrace the tortuous path to victory this week.

“Torture. It's torture baseball here,” Giants ace Logan Webb (6 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 10 K) said after Saturday's win. “But that's just the way we like it. We play a lot of close games, especially in this ballpark. We played great defense again today. And we're going to try to come up with a big hit when we need to."

While the Giants have been on the winning side of most of these one-run affairs, Chapman lightheartedly hinted at the desire to create more comfortable margins of victory moving forward.

"I wouldn't love to play them [close games] every single day," Chapman said. "It's going to serve us because we know how to play those games, we know what it takes to come out on top when the pressure is on and you got to make a play. Everything's heightened in those moments, so I think it's good for us to get that experience.

"But it seems like we've played for three weeks straight, one-run games every single day. Everyone would prefer to probably score some more runs. But it's nice that we're coming out on top."

Gutting out close contests has served the Giants well in years past, and with San Francisco sitting just one game back of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West standings, a summer of torture could just be getting started.

