Danville's Maggie Steffens leads USA to opening win vs. Greece in women's water polo

USA women’s water polo powered past Greece 15-6 on with goals from Danville's own Maggie Steffens, Jenna Flynn, Rachel Fattal and Maddie Musselman in the Paris Olympic opener on Saturday.

Steffens is looking for her fourth gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

Before her professional career, Steffens also played water polo at Monte Vista High School in Danville and Stanford University.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

NBC Bay Area recently spoke with Steffens as she spoke about her new married life and her journey to the Paris Olympics.