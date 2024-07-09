‘Not Dunne yet': Gymnast Livvy Dunne returning for fifth year at LSU

Livvy Dunne of the LSU Tigers warms up at the Dickies Arenas for the NCAA Championship on April 20, 2024, in Fort Worth, Texas.

Gymnast Livvy Dunne will return for a fifth season at LSU, saying on social media she’s “not Dunne yet.” The decision brings back one of college sports’ most marketable athletes to a Tigers program coming off its first national championship.

Dunne, 21, read a statement in a video montage posted on Instagram and X on Monday in which the All-American says, “No matter how many opportunities come my way off the mat, there’s just something about LSU” and being part of a squad that made school history. LSU also shared the post in a news release in which Dunne said she found a renewed love for the sport last season.

Dunne appeared in nine meets last season, competing in the uneven bars and floor events and twice achieving a score of 9.900 in the latter, most recently in the NCAA Fayetteville regional second round. She said she wanted to show her versatility in multiple events.

“I really enjoyed the dynamic of the team this year and it all came together well,” said Dunne, whose academic awards include four Southeastern Conference selections and a Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association's All-American honor. “Winning the national championships was a great team accomplishment, but I feel like I have more to give as an individual competitor.”

Dunne will return to LSU for a final season along with NCAA all-around champion Haleigh Bryant, Sierra Ballard, Chase Brock and Alyona Shchennikova. The Hillsdale, New Jersey, native is one of the top earners in name, image and likeness compensation and has a massive social media following.