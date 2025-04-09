New mixed team competitions among 2028 LA Olympics medal events. See the list

What to Know A medal events program for the 2028 Olympics was approved Wednesday by the International Olympic Committee.

Six new mixed gender team events, including mixed artistic gymnastics, will be part of the competition in Los Angeles.

LA's organizing committee also presented a final venues plan to the IOC.

A record number of medals will be awarded when the Olympics come to Los Angeles in 2028.

The medal events program for 2028 approved Wednesday by the International Olympic Committee features six new mixed gender team events in what the LA28 organizing committee called a "monumental step forward."

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"Today marks a monumental step forward in LA28’s pursuit to welcome the greatest collection of athletes ever assembled on the world’s biggest stage in sport," said LA28 Chief Athlete Officer Janet Evans. "We are opening the door for more athletes to compete, win, and live out their Olympic dream at the LA28 Games where athletes have always been, and always will be, the heart of the Games. We are proud to champion an athlete-centric vision that celebrates excellence, diversity and the unifying spirit of the Olympic Movement."

The program approved for 2028 has 22 more medal events than Paris 2024 at 351.

See the full list of medal events here.

What are the 2028 Olympics mixed team events?

Mixed team events added for 2028 include artistic gymnastics, athletics (4x100 mixed gender relay), golf, archery (compound bow), coastal rowing beach sprint and table tennis. The competition format for the new artistic gymnastic mixed team event will be finalized and announced at a later date.

Other medal event changes for LA 2028

Soccer : The women's field will be expanded to a record 16 teams. The men's tournament will feature 12 teams.

: The women's field will be expanded to a record 16 teams. The men's tournament will feature 12 teams. Water polo : The women's competition will grow to 12 teams.

: The women's competition will grow to 12 teams. Boxing : A new weight class will be added to the women's competition, bringing the number of weight classes to seven for both men's and women's.

: A new weight class will be added to the women's competition, bringing the number of weight classes to seven for both men's and women's. 3x3 basketball : The tournament will expand to 12 women's and men's teams.

: The tournament will expand to 12 women's and men's teams. Swimming : Additional medal events approved by the IOC include the 50m distance swim for both women and men in backstroke, breaststroke and butterfly, joining the 50m freestyle, which adds six medal opportunities for swimmers.

: Additional medal events approved by the IOC include the 50m distance swim for both women and men in backstroke, breaststroke and butterfly, joining the 50m freestyle, which adds six medal opportunities for swimmers. Sport climbing: Two medal opportunities were added by separating the previous combined boulder and lead event. Three new events -- speed, boulder and lead -- will be part of LA 2028.

Five additional Olympic sports were earlier proposed by LA28. Flag football will make its Olympic debut in 2028 and lacrosse will return to the lineup of medal sports for the first time in more than a century. Baseball and softball will make their Olympic comeback, and cricket also will be part of the lineup.

2028 Olympics venues plan

Los Angeles also received a clearer picture Wednesday of where Olympians will compete in Southern California in 2028. LA28 presented its proposed list of 2028 Olympics venues when members of the organizing committee met with the International Olympic Committee.

Several venues were proposed months ago, but LA28 needed the IOC to sign off on a final list. No new permanent venues will be built for the 2028 Olympics.

Details of the plan presented to the IOC were not immediately available, but Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area in the San Fernando Valley, the Convention Center and Crypto.com Arena in downtown LA, the sports complex in Carson and several sites outside the city of Los Angeles, including canoe slalom and softball, which are set for Oklahoma City.

See the most current venues list here.

Images: See venues planned for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

The Los Angeles City Council in March approved changes to the original proposed venue plan for the 2028 Olympics and Paralympic Games. The city approved an intial venue plan in 2017, but revisions were announced during the summer. Any amendments require consent by the city, which cleared the way for the IOC presentation.

Among the changes proposed in the summer and approved Friday: Basketball would move to the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, gymnastics to Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles and swimming to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

Equestrian events appear to be headed for the Riverside County community of Temecula. This week, the city of Santa Monica announced talks to host beach volleyball in the coastal city fell apart.

More information on the updated Olympic venue plan will be shared by LA28 in the coming days, according to a news release.

The LA 2028 Olympics Opening Ceremony is July 14, 2028 with competition through July 30, 2028. The LA28 Paralympic Games will kick off Aug. 15, 2028 and close Aug. 27, 2028.