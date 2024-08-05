Trending
2024 Paris Olympics

One on one with Katie Ledecky: Reflecting on Olympics success, what's ahead and more

By NBC Bay Area staff

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

NBC Bay Area's Jessica Aguirre caught up with swimming legend Katie Ledecky Monday following her impressive showing at the Paris Olympics.

The 14-time Olympic medalist reflected on her Paris triumphs, discussed what's ahead for her in the future and shared what it was like to spend time with the Stanford University marching band.

Watch the interview in the video player above.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Swimming Aug 3

WATCH: Katie Ledecky wins historic 9th gold with four-peat in 800m freestyle

2024 Paris Olympics Jul 31

Katie Ledecky is the GOAT. Here are the superlatives she's earned that prove it

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Share
NBC Bay Area Telemundo Area de la Bahia NBC Sports
Contact Us