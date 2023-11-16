How to watch F1 in Las Vegas: Preview, TV schedule, details for Grand Prix

Twenty of the world’s fastest drivers will face a unique challenge this weekend.

The 2023 Formula One World Championship is headed to Las Vegas, where a 50-lap race will be held on a brand new Las Vegas Strip Circuit. The course will use several of the busiest streets in Las Vegas to create a 3.853-mile, 17-corner track.

While Max Verstappen has already clinched the 2023 championship, there’s still plenty of reason to tune in to this star-studded event. Between the fast cars, the bright lights and the celebrities in attendance, the weekend will undoubtedly be memorable.

Here’s everything to know about the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix:

F1 Las Vegas race time and date

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is set for Saturday, Nov. 18, at 10 p.m. PT.

What is the F1 Las Vegas race schedule?

Events will be held over the course of three nights, with three free practice sessions, one qualifying session and then the race. Here’s the weekend schedule:

Thursday, Nov. 16

Free practice 1, 8:30 p.m. PT

Friday, Nov. 17

Free practice 2, 12 a.m. PT

Free practice 3, 8:30 p.m. PT

Saturday, Nov. 18

Qualifying, 12 a.m. PT

Las Vegas Grand Prix, 10 p.m. ET

How to watch the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

In the United States, all Formula One events air exclusively on ESPN networks as a simulcast of the Sky Sports broadcast in the United Kingdom. All events from Las Vegas will air on the ESPN app, ESPN+ and these TV channels:

Free practice 1: ESPN2

Free practice 2: ESPN

Free practice 3: ESPNU

Qualifying: ESPN

Las Vegas Grand Prix: ESPN

What is the Las Vegas F1 circuit map and details?

The Las Vegas Strip Circuit contains sections on Las Vegas Boulevard (The Strip), Harmon Avenue, Koval Lane and Sands Avenue. While driving along the track, drivers will pass by famous Las Vegas sites like Caesars Palace, the Bellagio, the Venetian and the newly opened Sphere. The 50-lap, 192.65-mile race will see drivers reach an estimated top speed of 212 mph on the main straight (Las Vegas Blvd.).

Here’s a rendering of the circuit, which will officially be brought to life this weekend:

Rendering of the Las Vegas Strip Circuit. (Image courtesy: Formula One)

Is this the first F1 race in Las Vegas?

No – the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix will be the third F1 race held in Sin City.

In 1981 and 1982, Formula One held the “Caesars Palace Grand Prix” on a temporary circuit in the car park of the Caesars Palace hotel. Alan Jones (1981) and Michele Alboreto (1982) won the two races before a 41-year period without an F1 race in Vegas.

Why are the F1 events in Las Vegas so late?

There are several reasons as to why the on-track activity is so late at night.

First and foremost, the series had to work with the city to coordinate street closures during the race weekend. Holding the on-track events until late at night eases the burden of having to close off major streets in a highly-active city.

Another reason for the late start could be to appease the European audience, which is F1’s largest fanbase. The race will begin early on Sunday morning across the continent (6 a.m. in the UK, 7 a.m. in Italy/France/Spain/Germany), so an earlier start time in the U.S. would mean a really early start time in Europe.

Who are the F1 drivers and teams for Las Vegas?

There are 10 teams and 20 drivers in Formula One, with two drivers per team. Las Vegas will be the 21st of 22 races this season, with the schedule concluding next week in Abu Dhabi. Here’s a quick primer of every team and driver entering the Las Vegas Grand Prix with their season stats through 20 races:

Red Bull

Max Verstappen, Netherlands, No. 1 Season: 17 wins, 19 podiums, 1.3 average finish, 922 laps led, 524 points (first, clinched title) Career: 52 wins, 96 podiums, three championships (2021-23)

Sergio Perez, Mexico, No. 11 Season: 2 wins, 8 podiums, 6.1 average finish, 138 laps led, 258 points (second) Career: 6 wins, 34 podiums, best standing of third (2022)



Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, No. 44 Season: 6 podiums, 6.0 average finish, 13 laps led, 226 points (third) Career: 103 wins (most ever), 197 podiums (most ever), seven championships (2008, 2014-15, 2017-20, tied for most ever)

George Russell, Great Britain, No. 63 Season: 1 podium, 8.4 average finish, 6 laps led, 156 points (eighth) Career: 1 win, 10 podiums, best standing of fourth (2022)



Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes, Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Red Bull and Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Ferrari on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Mexico on Oct. 29, 2023 in Mexico City. (Photo by Song Haiyuan/MB Media/Getty Images)

Ferrari

Carlos Sainz, Spain, No. 55 Season: 1 win, 3 podiums, 7.1 average finish, 77 laps led, 192 points (sixth) Career: 2 wins, 18 podiums, best standing of fifth (2021, 2022)

Charles Leclerc, Monaco, No. 16 Season: 4 podiums, 8.9 average finish, 27 laps led, 170 points (seventh) Career: 5 wins, 28 podiums, best standing of second (2022)



McLaren

Lando Norris, Great Britain, No. 4 Season: 7 podiums, 7.6 average finish, 30 laps led, 195 points (fifth) Career: 0 wins, 13 podiums, best standing of sixth (2021)

Oscar Piastri, Australia, No. 81 Season: 2 podiums, 11.2 average finish, 1 lap led, 87 points (ninth) Career: 0 wins, 2 podiums, rookie in 2023



Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso, Spain, No. 14 Season: 8 podiums, 6.5 average finish, 3 laps led, 198 points (fourth) Career: 32 wins, 106 podiums, two championships (2005-06)

Lance Stroll, Canada, No. 18 Season: Best finish of fourth, 11.6 average finish, 63 points (10th) Career: 0 wins, 3 podiums, best standing of 11th (2020)



Alpine

Pierre Gasly, France, No. 10 Season: 1 podium, 10.6 average finish, 62 points (11th) Career: 1 win, 4 podiums, best standing of seventh (2019)

Esteban Ocon, France, No. 31 Season: 1 podium, 12.3 average finish, 46 points (12th) Career: 1 win, 3 podiums, best standing of eighth (2017)



Williams

Alexander Albon, Thailand, No. 23 Best finish of seventh (twice), 12.4 average finish, 27 points (13th) Career: 0 wins, 2 podiums, best standing of seventh (2020)

Logan Sargeant, United States, No. 2 Season: Best finish of 10th, 15.8 average finish, 1 point (21st) Career: 0 wins, 0 podiums, rookie in 2023



Alexander Albon of Thailand driving the No. 23 Williams leads Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the No. 22 AlphaTauri and Esteban Ocon of France driving the No. 31 Alpine on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Austria on July 2, 2023 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

AlphaTauri

Yuki Tsunoda, Japan, No. 22 Season: Best finish of eighth, 13.7 average finish, 13 points (14th) Career: 0 wins, 0 podiums, best standing of 14th (2021)

Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, No. 3 Season: Five starts, best finish of seventh, 12.8 average finish, 6 points (17th) Career: 8 wins, 32 podiums, best standing of third (2014, 2016)



Alfa Romeo

Valtteri Bottas, Finland, No. 77 Season: Best finish of eighth (twice), 13.6 average finish, 10 points (15th) Career: 10 wins, 67 podiums, best standing of second (2019-20)

Zhou Guanyu, China, No. 24 Season: Best finish of ninth (three times), 13.9 average finish, 6 points (18th) Career: 0 wins, 0 podiums, best standing of 18th (2022)



Haas