Giants quarterback Daniel Jones leaves game vs. Raiders with knee injury

Daniel Jones of the New York Giants reacts after falling down in the first quarter of a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones left Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders after the first play of the second quarter with a right knee injury.

Jones went down awkwardly and untouched while dropping back to pass and then grabbed his knee. He may have injured it on the final play of the first quarter, going down untouched before Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby touched him down.

According to the Fox broadcast, Jones told running back Saquon Barkley that his knee went out on him. Jones was taken to the blue injury tent and replaced by Tommy DeVito. He later walked to the locker room with head trainer Ronnie Barnes.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Tommy Devito is in at QB for the Giants replacing Daniel Jones who is being evaluated in the medical tent. pic.twitter.com/BztG8Bpva3 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 5, 2023

Jones signed a $160 million, four-year extension with New York in the offseason. This is the second time he has been injured this season. He missed the previous three games because of a neck injury.