Warner closing in on Willis for two 49ers linebacker records

Fred Warner is closing in on 49ers franchise history at the linebacker position.

San Francisco's All-Pro linebacker did it all in the team's 23-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, but unfortunately for the 49ers, it wasn't enough.

Warner collected seven tackles, two passes defensed, one sack, one interception, one pressure and two forced fumbles in the game, and with his stellar effort is closing in on franchise legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Patrick Willis in two 49ers linebacker stats.

With his two pass breakups, Warner now has 48 for his career, which is the second most at the position in franchise history, according to the 49ers game notes.

| MOST PDs BY A LINEBACKER, FRANCHISE HISTORY



| Rank | Player | PDs



| 1. | LB Patrick Willis | 53

| 2. | LB Fred Warner | 48

| 3. | LB Julian Peterson | 40

| 4t. | LB Ahmad Brooks | 28

| | LB NaVorro Bowman | 28

With two forced fumbles, Warner now has three on the season and 14 in his career, which also is the second most in franchise history behind, you guessed it ...

| MOST FORCED FUMBLES, FRANCHISE HISTORY



| Rank | Player | FFs



| 1. | LB Patrick Willis | 16

| 2. | LB Fred Warner | 14

| 3. | LB Ahmad Brooks | 11

| 4t. | DL Nick Bosa | 10

| | DL Justin Smith | 10

| | DL John Engelberger | 10

Other Warner accolades

"Warner’s 3 FFs through the first two games of the season are the most by a player in franchise history," the 49ers' game notes state. "He joins LB Foye Oluokun (3 FFs in 2020) and CB Charles Woodson (3 FFs in 2002) as the only players in NFL history to register 3-or-more FFs through the first 2 games of a season."

"With 1 FF last week vs. NYJ (9/9/24) and 2 FFs on the day, it marked the first time in Warner’s career that he has registered 1-or-more FFs in consecutive games."

The seven-year veteran already has played just one fewer season (seven) than Willis (eight) did and just 12 fewer games (100 vs. 112). The 27-year-old Warner is a three-time Pro Bowle selection and three-time All-Pro while Willis is a seven-time Pro Bowl player and five-time All-Pro.

While Warner is closing in on numerous franchise records Willis holds, he likely still falls just short of Willis' career pedigree.

However, it won't be long before he, deservedly, is talked about in the same breath as the Hall of Famer.

