Fire alarm at Chase Center delays 2nd quarter start of Warriors-Pistons game

A fire alarm went off at San Francisco's Chase Center on Saturday as the Golden State Warriors faced off against the Detroit Pistons.

The alarm blared several times after the first quarter ended. Fans began moving out of their seats to exist before an announcement was made that it was a “false alarm.”

As the alarm rang, a message was immediately displayed in all caps on the arena's scoreboard.

"Attention: There has been a fire alarm reported in the building. Proceed to the nearest exit and leave the building. Do not use elevators," read the message.

Amidst the confusion, players from both teams stayed near their respective benches, causing a five-minute delay to the start of the second quarter.

After the Warriors' 121-119 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night at Barclays Center, the team moved to sixth in the Western Conference.

The Warriors are set to face off against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday at Chase Center.