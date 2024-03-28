Fans protest outside A's season opener at Oakland Coliseum

Thousands of fans protested at the Oakland Coliseum for the A's 2024 season opener Thursday night, many fans say they won’t actually step inside the stadium.

Two fan groups, the Last Dive Bar and the Oakland 68s, are asking fans to stay in the parking lot during Thursday's game between the A's and the Cleveland Guardians for a block party protest.

The groups have launched a website to "channel our collective frustration into positive action." They're sending a message to billionaire team owner John Fisher that they want the team to stay in Oakland and not move to Las Vegas.

Some fans told NBC Bay Area Thursday that the happiness they feel during Opening Day is gone as the A’s plan to move to Vegas.

There were lots of “sell” shirts, signs, and flags as fans continue to ask the a’s ownership to sell the team.

“We love this team like no other and it hurts and it's painful. We hope that Manfred, and John Fisher will work on the side and work a deal where he can sell the team and we can get local ownership to keep the A’s rooted in Oakland,” said Bryan Johansen, co-owner of Last Dive Bar.

“The community deserves to have a say in what happens in our own backyards. The Fisher family, the A’s cooperation should not be the ones determining what’s happening in East Oakland. They should not be allowed to continue to block safety, health, a thriving and vital community,” said Vanessa Riles.

Local groups are also demanding the alameda county board of supervisors terminate their agreement to sell their portion of the coliseum to a’s ownership partners and instead sell it to the city of Oakland. Fan groups are also working to raise $100,000 to go towards Nevada-based group “Schools Over Stadiums.”

The group is looking to stop the public funding of the new $1.5 billion dollar Las Vegas ballpark the team is expected to move into in 2028. MLB owners approved the a’s move to Las Vegas last fall.

The A’s lease at the coliseum is up at the end of this season. The team, city of Oakland and Alameda County are in discussions about a possible extension, though nothing has been confirmed.